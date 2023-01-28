BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 59, Clark Fork 26

Belt 67, Great Falls Central 46

Billings Central 53, Hardin 36

Box Elder 66, North Star 38

Bozeman 58, Gallatin 50

Broadview-Lavina 80, Roberts 29

Browning 89, Shelby 54

Carter County 54, Wibaux 51

Cascade 58, Power 35

Centerville 55, Highwood 49

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Chinook 35

Circle 44, Culbertson 42

Columbus 44, Big Timber 33

Conrad 63, Choteau 62

Darby 71, Lincoln 43

Eureka 52, St. Ignatius 51

Fairview 51, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41

Fort Benton 62, Hays-Lodgepole 49

Great Falls Russell 77, Great Falls 50

Harlowton 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 25

Jefferson (Boulder) 69, Three Forks 46

Joliet 60, Shepherd 34

Lustre Christian 80, Bainville 48

Manhattan Christian 72, Twin Bridges 21

Melstone 70, Jordan 43

Nashua 56, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 50

Park City 31, Bridger 27

Poplar 53, Plentywood 45

Red Lodge 61, Roundup 60

Ronan 55, Libby 45

Scobey 64, Mon-Dak, N.D. 36

Seeley-Swan 51, Drummond 49

Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 23

St. Regis 60, Hot Springs 43

Sunburst 65, Valier 36

Thompson Falls 52, Troy 42

Turner 70, Dodson 49

West Yellowstone 56, Ennis 54

Winnett-Grass Range 68, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48

Wolf Point 58, Glasgow 52

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

