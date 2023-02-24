BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 45, Gray-New Gloucester 23
Lawrence 61, Gardiner Area 54
MPA Playoffs=
Final=
Class A North=
Brewer 70, Skowhegan Area 33
Class A South=
Falmouth 40, Marshwood 31
Class B South=
Oceanside (Coop) 71, Yarmouth 67
Semifinal=
Class AA North=
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 66, Cheverus 60
Portland 46, Lewiston 40
Class AA South=
South Portland 63, Scarborough 37
Thornton Academy 52, Bonny Eagle 51
Class C North=
Calais 70, Fort Fairfield 47
Fort Kent Community 48, Dexter Regional 34
Class C South=
Dirigo 71, Mt. Abram 63
Monmouth Academy 46, Carrabec 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
