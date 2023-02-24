BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 45, Gray-New Gloucester 23

Lawrence 61, Gardiner Area 54

MPA Playoffs=

Final=

Class A North=

Brewer 70, Skowhegan Area 33

Class A South=

Falmouth 40, Marshwood 31

Class B South=

Oceanside (Coop) 71, Yarmouth 67

Semifinal=

Class AA North=

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 66, Cheverus 60

Portland 46, Lewiston 40

Class AA South=

South Portland 63, Scarborough 37

Thornton Academy 52, Bonny Eagle 51

Class C North=

Calais 70, Fort Fairfield 47

Fort Kent Community 48, Dexter Regional 34

Class C South=

Dirigo 71, Mt. Abram 63

Monmouth Academy 46, Carrabec 34

