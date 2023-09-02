PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 46, Liberty (Mountain View) 28
Albany 22, East Atchison 18
Archie 66, Appleton City 6
Ash Grove 20, Lighthouse Christian 18
Ava 38, Strafford 7
Belton 28, Winnetonka 17
Bolivar 35, Rolla 0
Boonville 42, Marshall 20
Bowling Green 44, Palmyra 8
Branson 28, Carthage 14
Braymer 86, North Shelby 46
Brookfield 14, Marceline 0
Bryant, Ark. 45, Christian Brothers 31
Butler 28, Sherwood 6
Cabool 52, Skyline 6
California 31, Fulton 3
Cameron 55, Southeast 14
Capital City 37, Battle 34
Cass-Midway 36, Lone Jack 0
Cassville 22, Aurora 19
Central (Park Hills) 63, Caruthersville 26
Central (St. Joseph) 54, Benton 6
Centralia 65, Hallsville 36
Chaffee 14, Charleston 12
Chillicothe 42, Kirksville 26
Chrisman 20, Truman 14
Clark County 35, Harrisburg 6
College Heights Christian 66, Orrick 60
Concordia 14, Hardin-Central 6
Crest Ridge 55, Wellington-Napoleon 42
Dexter 22, Sikeston 0
Diamond 51, Pierce City 14
Drexel 52, Lockwood 48
East Buchanan 14, Savannah 0
East Newton 20, Hollister 18
Eureka 52, Hazelwood West 0
Fair Grove 54, Central (Springfield) 10
Farmington 52, Potosi 7
Forsyth 42, Buffalo 20
Fort Zumwalt West 47, Belleville West, Ill. 14
Francis Howell North 14, St. Charles West 0
Grain Valley 49, Grandview 28
Grandview (Hillsboro) 45, Bayless 8
Hannibal 42, Jefferson City 21
Helias Catholic 42, Hickman High School 12
Herculaneum 14, Fredericktown 0
Hermann 28, South Callaway 24
Highland 14, Scotland County 6
Hillsboro 35, Central (Cape Girardeau) 28
Holden 27, Mid-Buchanan 14
Holt 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 6
Houston 55, Fayette 6
Howell Central 31, Pacific 28
Jackson 42, Francis Howell 35
Jefferson (Festus) 42, Cuba 0
Kansas City Central 22, Lexington 18
Kearney 21, Fort Osage 14
Kelly 50, Malden 14
Kennett 42, Doniphan 0
Kickapoo 38, Camdenton 21
Kirkwood 10, Pattonville 7
Knob Noster 46, Salem 0
Ladue 17, Lindbergh 7
Lafayette (Wildwood) 55, Fox 25
Lafayette County 69, Lawson 7
Lamar 34, Logan-Rogersville 14
Lebanon 56, Hillcrest 7
Lee's Summit North 39, Park Hill South 24
Lee's Summit West 28, Blue Springs 13
Liberal 44, Greenfield 8
Liberty North 31, Liberty 7
Lincoln 27, Center 2
Louisiana 12, Crystal City 8
Lutheran (St. Charles) 34, Lee's Summit Community Christian 12
Lutheran North 38, Blair Oaks 30
MICDS 24, Chaminade 7
Marionville 70, Willow Springs 6
Maryville 50, Harrisonville 12
Mascoutah, Ill. 29, Riverview Gardens 6
McDonald County 34, Marshfield 14
Moberly 21, Osage 14
Monroe City 44, Montgomery County 34
Mountain Grove 28, El Dorado Springs 8
NMCC 58, East Prairie 32
Nevada 46, Reeds Spring 19
Nixa 46, Neosho 17
North Andrew 62, DeKalb 18
North Callaway 20, Macon 14
North Platte 32, Maysville 0
O'Fallon, Ill. 47, Troy Buchanan 28
Oak Grove 41, Richmond 20
Oak Park 44, Ruskin 0
Oakville 19, Mehlville 9
Odessa 40, Clinton 0
Orchard Farm 13, Wright City 6
Osceola 46, Hughesville Northwest 22
Owensville 35, Eldon 31
Paris 56, Slater 12
Parkway North 52, McCluer 0
Parkway North 52, McCluer North 0
Parkway South 14, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7
Penney 28, Gallatin 0
Perryville 12, Windsor (Imperial) 0
Platte County 43, Smithville 36
Platte Valley 64, Princeton 24
Pleasant Hill 60, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14
Polo 22, Lexington 18
Portageville 62, Hayti 6
Raymore-Peculiar 28, Park Hill 14
Raytown South 27, North Kansas City 10
Rich Hill 54, Jasper 18
Rock Bridge 66, Smith-Cotton 0
Rockhurst 47, Blue Springs South 10
Rockwood Summit 27, Marquette 21
SLUH 42, Timberland 7
Salem, Ark. 38, Thayer 28
Salisbury 38, Carrollton 18
Santa Fe 74, Northland Christian 50
Sarcoxie 40, Clever 6
Scott City 16, St. Vincent 14
Seckman 70, University City 0
Seneca 62, Springfield Catholic 0
South Holt 82, Pattonsburg 32
South Shelby 49, Westran 6
Southern Boone County 49, Mexico 14
St Dominic 43, Priory 6
St Francis Borgia 52, Union 7
St James 76, Lutheran South 42
St. Clair 19, North County 7
St. Joseph Christian 62, Stewartsville 52
St. Pius X (Festus) 74, Bishop DuBourg 14
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 59, St Michael 21
Staley 21, Lee's Summit 13
Stanberry 52, Rock Port 36
Ste. Genevieve 70, Affton 12
Stockton 54, Miller 8
Sweet Springs 22, Southwest 20
Tipton 60, Lincoln 14
Tolton Catholic 42, Putnam County 0
Trenton 27, Lathrop 12
Trenton Wesclin, Ill. 41, Brentwood 13
Trenton Wesclin, Ill. 41, Clayton 13
Valle Catholic 20, Festus 6
Valley View, Ark. 26, Poplar Bluff 14
Van Horn 57, Northeast (Kansas City) 12
Van-Far 36, Russellville 6
Vianney 39, Duchesne 7
Warrensburg 12, St. Charles 6
Warrenton 21, Washington 18
Warsaw 48, Versailles 27
Waynesville 21, Parkview 6
Webb City 47, Carl Junction 28
West Nodaway 26, King City 16
West Plains 21, Glendale 7
West Platte 45, South Harrison 36
Windsor 22, Cole Camp 20
Winfield 38, Mark Twain 18
Worth County 74, Mound City 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.