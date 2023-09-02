PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 46, Liberty (Mountain View) 28

Albany 22, East Atchison 18

Archie 66, Appleton City 6

Ash Grove 20, Lighthouse Christian 18

Ava 38, Strafford 7

Belton 28, Winnetonka 17

Bolivar 35, Rolla 0

Boonville 42, Marshall 20

Bowling Green 44, Palmyra 8

Branson 28, Carthage 14

Braymer 86, North Shelby 46

Brookfield 14, Marceline 0

Bryant, Ark. 45, Christian Brothers 31

Butler 28, Sherwood 6

Cabool 52, Skyline 6

California 31, Fulton 3

Cameron 55, Southeast 14

Capital City 37, Battle 34

Cass-Midway 36, Lone Jack 0

Cassville 22, Aurora 19

Central (Park Hills) 63, Caruthersville 26

Central (St. Joseph) 54, Benton 6

Centralia 65, Hallsville 36

Chaffee 14, Charleston 12

Chillicothe 42, Kirksville 26

Chrisman 20, Truman 14

Clark County 35, Harrisburg 6

College Heights Christian 66, Orrick 60

Concordia 14, Hardin-Central 6

Crest Ridge 55, Wellington-Napoleon 42

Dexter 22, Sikeston 0

Diamond 51, Pierce City 14

Drexel 52, Lockwood 48

East Buchanan 14, Savannah 0

East Newton 20, Hollister 18

Eureka 52, Hazelwood West 0

Fair Grove 54, Central (Springfield) 10

Farmington 52, Potosi 7

Forsyth 42, Buffalo 20

Fort Zumwalt West 47, Belleville West, Ill. 14

Francis Howell North 14, St. Charles West 0

Grain Valley 49, Grandview 28

Grandview (Hillsboro) 45, Bayless 8

Hannibal 42, Jefferson City 21

Helias Catholic 42, Hickman High School 12

Herculaneum 14, Fredericktown 0

Hermann 28, South Callaway 24

Highland 14, Scotland County 6

Hillsboro 35, Central (Cape Girardeau) 28

Holden 27, Mid-Buchanan 14

Holt 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 6

Houston 55, Fayette 6

Howell Central 31, Pacific 28

Jackson 42, Francis Howell 35

Jefferson (Festus) 42, Cuba 0

Kansas City Central 22, Lexington 18

Kearney 21, Fort Osage 14

Kelly 50, Malden 14

Kennett 42, Doniphan 0

Kickapoo 38, Camdenton 21

Kirkwood 10, Pattonville 7

Knob Noster 46, Salem 0

Ladue 17, Lindbergh 7

Lafayette (Wildwood) 55, Fox 25

Lafayette County 69, Lawson 7

Lamar 34, Logan-Rogersville 14

Lebanon 56, Hillcrest 7

Lee's Summit North 39, Park Hill South 24

Lee's Summit West 28, Blue Springs 13

Liberal 44, Greenfield 8

Liberty North 31, Liberty 7

Lincoln 27, Center 2

Louisiana 12, Crystal City 8

Lutheran (St. Charles) 34, Lee's Summit Community Christian 12

Lutheran North 38, Blair Oaks 30

MICDS 24, Chaminade 7

Marionville 70, Willow Springs 6

Maryville 50, Harrisonville 12

Mascoutah, Ill. 29, Riverview Gardens 6

McDonald County 34, Marshfield 14

Moberly 21, Osage 14

Monroe City 44, Montgomery County 34

Mountain Grove 28, El Dorado Springs 8

NMCC 58, East Prairie 32

Nevada 46, Reeds Spring 19

Nixa 46, Neosho 17

North Andrew 62, DeKalb 18

North Callaway 20, Macon 14

North Platte 32, Maysville 0

O'Fallon, Ill. 47, Troy Buchanan 28

Oak Grove 41, Richmond 20

Oak Park 44, Ruskin 0

Oakville 19, Mehlville 9

Odessa 40, Clinton 0

Orchard Farm 13, Wright City 6

Osceola 46, Hughesville Northwest 22

Owensville 35, Eldon 31

Paris 56, Slater 12

Parkway North 52, McCluer 0

Parkway North 52, McCluer North 0

Parkway South 14, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7

Penney 28, Gallatin 0

Perryville 12, Windsor (Imperial) 0

Platte County 43, Smithville 36

Platte Valley 64, Princeton 24

Pleasant Hill 60, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 14

Polo 22, Lexington 18

Portageville 62, Hayti 6

Raymore-Peculiar 28, Park Hill 14

Raytown South 27, North Kansas City 10

Rich Hill 54, Jasper 18

Rock Bridge 66, Smith-Cotton 0

Rockhurst 47, Blue Springs South 10

Rockwood Summit 27, Marquette 21

SLUH 42, Timberland 7

Salem, Ark. 38, Thayer 28

Salisbury 38, Carrollton 18

Santa Fe 74, Northland Christian 50

Sarcoxie 40, Clever 6

Scott City 16, St. Vincent 14

Seckman 70, University City 0

Seneca 62, Springfield Catholic 0

South Holt 82, Pattonsburg 32

South Shelby 49, Westran 6

Southern Boone County 49, Mexico 14

St Dominic 43, Priory 6

St Francis Borgia 52, Union 7

St James 76, Lutheran South 42

St. Clair 19, North County 7

St. Joseph Christian 62, Stewartsville 52

St. Pius X (Festus) 74, Bishop DuBourg 14

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 59, St Michael 21

Staley 21, Lee's Summit 13

Stanberry 52, Rock Port 36

Ste. Genevieve 70, Affton 12

Stockton 54, Miller 8

Sweet Springs 22, Southwest 20

Tipton 60, Lincoln 14

Tolton Catholic 42, Putnam County 0

Trenton 27, Lathrop 12

Trenton Wesclin, Ill. 41, Brentwood 13

Trenton Wesclin, Ill. 41, Clayton 13

Valle Catholic 20, Festus 6

Valley View, Ark. 26, Poplar Bluff 14

Van Horn 57, Northeast (Kansas City) 12

Van-Far 36, Russellville 6

Vianney 39, Duchesne 7

Warrensburg 12, St. Charles 6

Warrenton 21, Washington 18

Warsaw 48, Versailles 27

Waynesville 21, Parkview 6

Webb City 47, Carl Junction 28

West Nodaway 26, King City 16

West Plains 21, Glendale 7

West Platte 45, South Harrison 36

Windsor 22, Cole Camp 20

Winfield 38, Mark Twain 18

Worth County 74, Mound City 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you