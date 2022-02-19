BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 63, Wright 53

Cheyenne East 71, Cheyenne South 28

Cody 57, Casper Natrona 46

Douglas 65, Buffalo 45

Dubois 75, Midwest 39

Encampment 72, Rock River 34

Guernsey-Sunrise 76, Hanna-Elk Mountain 47

Laramie 56, Cheyenne Central 40

Lingle-Fort Laramie 53, Glenrock 45

Lyman 71, Powell 68

Mountain View 51, Lovell 46, 2OT

Pine Bluffs 74, Lusk 35

Rawlins 61, Burns 32

Riverton 46, Rock Springs 37

Rocky Mountain 51, Greybull 50, OT

Saratoga 42, Little Snake River 36

Sheridan 69, Campbell County 52

Star Valley 59, Jackson Hole 57

Sundance 51, Moorcroft 42

Thermopolis 62, Newcastle 33

Thunder Basin 49, Casper Kelly Walsh 39

Upton 55, Hulett 25

Wheatland 61, Torrington 47

Wind River 86, St. Stephens 73

Worland 60, Lander 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

