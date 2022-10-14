PREP FOOTBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 28, West Fork, Sheffield 6

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Atlantic 55, Saydel 6

B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0

Ballard 35, Algona 19

Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0

Boone def. Perry, forfeit

CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20

Camanche 31, Tipton 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3

Centerville 44, Central Lee, Donnellson 7

Central Lyon 62, Okoboji, Milford 6

Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 26

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Des Moines, East 6

Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 6

Denver 43, South Hardin 26

Des Moines Christian def. Shenandoah, forfeit

Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Valley, West Des Moines 3

Earlham 42, Riverside, Oakland 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13

East Mills 69, Stanton 8

East Sac County 21, West Monona 16

Easton Valley 62, Kee, Lansing 12

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14

Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Fort Dodge 28, Denison-Schleswig 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Collins-Maxwell 14

Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Harlan 56, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12

Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8

Hinton 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 6

Independence 21, West Delaware, Manchester 20

Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Lone Tree 22

Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7

LeMars 38, Spencer 28

Lenox 28, Fremont Mills, Tabor 2

Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Davenport, Central 0

Lynnville-Sully 48, Belle Plaine 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Beckman, Dyersville 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Madrid 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 8

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, Sidney 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Seymour 42

Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0

Monticello 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 28

Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14

Nevada 16, Humboldt 8

New London 72, H-L-V, Victor 14

Newell-Fonda def. Ar-We-Va, Westside, forfeit

Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Union 27

North Fayette Valley 48, Oelwein 0

North Polk, Alleman 28, Gilbert 0

Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20

PCM, Monroe 28, Roland-Story, Story City 13

Pekin 35, Highland, Riverside 8

Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 2

Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Pleasant Valley 49, Dubuque, Senior 7

Regina, Iowa City 26, Durant-Bennett 12

Ridge View 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28

Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20

Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0

Sioux City, North 70, Sioux City, West 0

South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12

South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Eagle Grove 14

Southeast Polk 42, Ankeny Centennial 16

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 67, Lamoni 24

Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6

St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Glidden-Ralston 6

Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 40, Westwood, Sloan 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 73, West Central, Maynard 32

Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20

Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8

Van Meter 54, AC/GC 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Tri-County, Thornburg 10

Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Jesup 6

Wapello 45, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Webster City 55, Storm Lake 7

West Branch 54, Wilton 7

West Central Valley, Stuart 17, Interstate 35,Truro 13

West Hancock, Britt 52, North Butler, Greene 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Griswold 16

West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Cherokee, Washington 12

West Marshall, State Center 47, Albia 0

West Sioux 68, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10

Williamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys, North English 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Missouri Valley 14

Woodward-Granger 55, Manson Northwest Webster 6

