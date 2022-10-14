PREP FOOTBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 28, West Fork, Sheffield 6
Aplington-Parkersburg 50, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Assumption, Davenport 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Atlantic 55, Saydel 6
B-G-M 73, Melcher-Dallas 0
Ballard 35, Algona 19
Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0
Boone def. Perry, forfeit
CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20
Camanche 31, Tipton 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Newton 3
Centerville 44, Central Lee, Donnellson 7
Central Lyon 62, Okoboji, Milford 6
Clarinda 52, Red Oak 7
Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 26
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10, Des Moines, East 6
Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 6
Denver 43, South Hardin 26
Des Moines Christian def. Shenandoah, forfeit
Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Valley, West Des Moines 3
Earlham 42, Riverside, Oakland 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, South Winneshiek, Calmar 13
East Mills 69, Stanton 8
East Sac County 21, West Monona 16
Easton Valley 62, Kee, Lansing 12
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 14
Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Fort Dodge 28, Denison-Schleswig 7
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, Collins-Maxwell 14
Glenwood 69, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Harlan 56, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 12
Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41, Akron-Westfield 8
Hinton 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 6
Independence 21, West Delaware, Manchester 20
Iowa Valley, Marengo 36, Lone Tree 22
Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 7
LeMars 38, Spencer 28
Lenox 28, Fremont Mills, Tabor 2
Lewis Central 41, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Linn-Mar, Marion 72, Davenport, Central 0
Lynnville-Sully 48, Belle Plaine 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 61, Beckman, Dyersville 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Madrid 49, North Mahaska, New Sharon 8
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 49, Sidney 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 62, Seymour 42
Montezuma 78, Woodward Academy 0
Monticello 58, Northeast, Goose Lake 28
Mount Ayr 33, Southwest Valley 14
Nevada 16, Humboldt 8
New London 72, H-L-V, Victor 14
Newell-Fonda def. Ar-We-Va, Westside, forfeit
Newman Catholic, Mason City 49, North Union 27
North Fayette Valley 48, Oelwein 0
North Polk, Alleman 28, Gilbert 0
Ogden 39, IKM-Manning 20
PCM, Monroe 28, Roland-Story, Story City 13
Pekin 35, Highland, Riverside 8
Pella 35, Clear Creek-Amana 2
Pella Christian 48, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Pleasant Valley 49, Dubuque, Senior 7
Regina, Iowa City 26, Durant-Bennett 12
Ridge View 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Saint Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 28
Sigourney-Keota 69, Van Buren, Keosauqua 20
Sioux Center 25, Carroll 0
Sioux City, North 70, Sioux City, West 0
South Central Calhoun 56, Belmond-Klemme 12
South Hamilton, Jewell 60, Eagle Grove 14
Southeast Polk 42, Ankeny Centennial 16
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 67, Lamoni 24
Spirit Lake 24, Southeast Valley 6
St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Glidden-Ralston 6
Treynor 23, MVAOCOU 0
Tri-Center, Neola 40, Westwood, Sloan 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 73, West Central, Maynard 32
Underwood 28, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 20
Unity Christian 30, Sheldon 8
Van Meter 54, AC/GC 0
WACO, Wayland 42, Tri-County, Thornburg 10
Wahlert, Dubuque 71, Jesup 6
Wapello 45, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 52, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Webster City 55, Storm Lake 7
West Branch 54, Wilton 7
West Central Valley, Stuart 17, Interstate 35,Truro 13
West Hancock, Britt 52, North Butler, Greene 0
West Harrison, Mondamin 52, Griswold 16
West Liberty 32, Anamosa 13
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Cherokee, Washington 12
West Marshall, State Center 47, Albia 0
West Sioux 68, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Western Christian 43, Emmetsburg 10
Williamsburg 76, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Winfield-Mount Union 71, English Valleys, North English 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Missouri Valley 14
Woodward-Granger 55, Manson Northwest Webster 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
