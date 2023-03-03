BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Birmingham Brother Rice 66, Detroit Cass Tech 65, OT
Detroit U-D Jesuit 74, Detroit King 59
Tawas 60, Bay City Central 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Caseville vs. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, ccd.
Detroit Douglass vs. Detroit Universal, ccd.
Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Redford Union, ccd.
Dowagiac Union vs. Cassopolis, ccd.
Hale vs. Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, ccd.
St. Louis vs. Farwell, ccd.
Warren Mott vs. Royal Oak, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.