GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, IKM-Manning 52

AGWSR, Ackley 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38

Akron-Westfield 52, South O'Brien, Paullina 25

Algona 63, Webster City 24

Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Seymour 42

Aplington-Parkersburg 51, Denver 40

Ballard 60, Boone 23

Beckman, Dyersville 50, Northeast, Goose Lake 46

Bellevue 48, Camanche 28

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 63, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 36

Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Benton Community 67, South Tama County, Tama 12

Bettendorf 63, Muscatine 39

Bishop Garrigan 80, Eagle Grove 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, Sioux City, North 25

Bondurant Farrar 36, ADM, Adel 26

Burlington 68, Fairfield 62

Burlington Notre Dame 68, Danville 45

Calamus-Wheatland 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 24

Carlisle 63, Winterset 49

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, Maquoketa 58, OT

Cedar Falls 52, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 62, Cedar Rapids, Washington 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 38

Centerville 46, Albia 34

Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Davenport, Central 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 68, MOC-Floyd Valley 49

Cherokee, Washington 63, Spirit Lake 58

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 48

Clarksville 43, Waterloo Christian School 32

Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

Clinton 64, Davenport, West 39

Collins-Maxwell 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 26

Coon Rapids-Bayard 46, Woodbine 45

Dallas Center-Grimes 69, Grinnell 40

Davis County, Bloomfield 74, Eldon Cardinal 30

Decorah 71, Crestwood, Cresco 38

Des Moines Christian 54, Pleasantville 29

Des Moines, Lincoln 60, Des Moines, East 13

Des Moines, North 56, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49

Diagonal 42, Murray 36

Dike-New Hartford 71, Jesup 29

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 35, Tripoli 30

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 62, Johnston 48

East Sac County 60, Alta-Aurelia 58

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 65, Clarke, Osceola 53

Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Central City 48

English Valleys, North English 66, Belle Plaine 29

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Dubuque, Senior 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62, CAM, Anita 39

Forest City 55, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28

Fort Dodge 47, Ames 35

GMG, Garwin 59, BCLUW, Conrad 32

George-Little Rock 48, Boyden-Hull 35

Glidden-Ralston 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51

Grundy Center 39, South Hardin 38

Harris-Lake Park 65, Hinton 35

Highland, Riverside 46, Pekin 24

Holy Trinity 60, New London 38

Hudson 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

Humboldt 51, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

Independence 59, Solon 23

Indianola 73, Newton 28

Iowa City Liberty High School 39, Iowa City High 25

Iowa Valley, Marengo 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 36

Kee, Lansing 34, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 32

Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Monona 45

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 70, Creston 44

LeMars 62, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49

Lewis Central 54, Shenandoah 31

Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City West 48

Logan-Magnolia 42, Treynor 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 52, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 93, Starmont 13

Mason City 79, Waterloo, East 47

Mediapolis 76, West Burlington 62

Melcher-Dallas 55, Moravia 48

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, West Liberty 48

Midland, Wyoming 50, Easton Valley 47

Montezuma 49, Lynnville-Sully 41

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 46, Lamoni 42

Mount Pleasant 44, Washington 35

Mount Vernon 47, West Delaware, Manchester 42

Newell-Fonda 80, Southeast Valley 37

Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur, Leon 44

North Fayette Valley 62, Postville 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Alburnett 24

North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, H-L-V, Victor 33

North Polk, Alleman 75, Gilbert 41

North Scott, Eldridge 67, Assumption, Davenport 58

North Tama, Traer 46, Colo-NESCO 23

Northwood-Kensett 55, Rockford 20

Oelwein 53, Union Community, LaPorte City 30

Oskaloosa 53, Pella Christian 43

Ottumwa 67, Des Moines, Hoover 8

PAC-LM 47, Emmetsburg 40

PCM, Monroe 39, Greene County 17

Pella 52, Norwalk 42

Pleasant Valley 55, Davenport, North 46

Quad Cities, Ill. 40, Morning Star 22

Regina, Iowa City 63, Durant-Bennett 33

Riceville 61, Dunkerton 36

River Valley, Correctionville 57, Lawton-Bronson 46

Riverside, Oakland 43, Missouri Valley 39

Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, West Bend-Mallard 54

Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler, Greene 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, West 44

Sibley-Ocheyedan 71, Rock Valley 34

Sigourney 51, Keota 29

Sioux Center 69, Okoboji, Milford 39

Sioux City, East 94, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

South Winneshiek, Calmar 65, West Central, Maynard 27

Southeast Polk 77, Ankeny 65

Spencer 64, Western Christian 47

Springville 68, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Denison-Schleswig 34

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28

Tri-Center, Neola 52, IKM-Manning 36

Twin Cedars, Bussey 49, Orient-Macksburg 39

Unity Christian 66, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 40

Valley, West Des Moines 56, Urbandale 20

Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Center Point-Urbana 43

WACO, Wayland 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 38

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Dubuque, Hempstead 38

Waukee Northwest 46, Waukee 38

Waukon 51, New Hampton 38

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11

Wayne, Corydon 52, Bedford 42

West Fork, Sheffield 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 24

West Lyon, Inwood 63, Sheldon 26

West Sioux 66, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Westwood, Sloan 77, MVAOCOU 47

Winfield-Mount Union 64, Wapello 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

