GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, William Fleming 42

Bayside 51, Grassfield 40

Bishop O'Connell 48, West Springfield 41

Brentsville 42, W.T. Woodson 38

Gainesville 46, Colgan 34

George Marshall 59, Falls Church 37

Hidden Valley 47, Rockbridge County 32

Kempsville 39, Midlothian 38

Maret, D.C. 62, Forest Park 15

Menchville 52, Pallotti, Md. 39

Mt Zion, Md. 81, Norfolk Christian School 47

Owsley Co., Ky. 67, Grundy 52

Patriot 52, Yorktown 40

Richlands 58, Abingdon 46

Riverheads 21, Parry McCluer 16

St. Frances Academy, Md. 52, Manchester 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

