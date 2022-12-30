GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47, William Fleming 42
Bayside 51, Grassfield 40
Bishop O'Connell 48, West Springfield 41
Brentsville 42, W.T. Woodson 38
Gainesville 46, Colgan 34
George Marshall 59, Falls Church 37
Hidden Valley 47, Rockbridge County 32
Kempsville 39, Midlothian 38
Maret, D.C. 62, Forest Park 15
Menchville 52, Pallotti, Md. 39
Mt Zion, Md. 81, Norfolk Christian School 47
Owsley Co., Ky. 67, Grundy 52
Patriot 52, Yorktown 40
Richlands 58, Abingdon 46
Riverheads 21, Parry McCluer 16
St. Frances Academy, Md. 52, Manchester 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.