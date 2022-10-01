PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson Co. 44, Lou. Jeffersontown 19
Bardstown 43, Nelson Co. 16
Beechwood 37, Dixie Heights 14
Belfry 49, Floyd Central 12
Bell Co. 28, Rockcastle Co. 7
Bethlehem 63, Crittenden Co. 35
Betsy Layne 36, Hurley, Va. 28
Bishop Brossart 17, Nicholas Co. 15
Bowling Green 28, South Warren 24
Breathitt Co. 20, Middlesboro 0
Bullitt East 50, Danville 7
Central Hardin 49, Barren Co. 6
Collins 41, Whitley Co. 21
Cooper 41, Madison, Ind. 7
Corbin 38, Simon Kenton 35
Cov. Catholic 43, Boone Co. 0
Daviess Co. 48, McCracken County 20
Edmonson Co. 44, Clinton Co. 6
Fleming Co. 33, Powell Co. 20
Franklin Co. 38, North Oldham 20
Frederick Douglass 57, Grant Co. 0
Garrard Co. 42, McCreary Central 18
George Rogers Clark 56, Lex. Lafayette 7
Glasgow 55, Adair Co. 12
Graves Co. 62, Ohio Co. 14
Green Co. 36, Campbellsville 7
Hancock Co. 28, Butler Co. 0
Harlan 50, Phelps 0
Hart Co. 40, Taylor Co. 21
Hazard 30, Somerset 13
Henderson Co. 49, Marshall Co. 7
Highlands 55, Conner 0
Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 28, Lou. Male 7
Johnson Central 56, Clay Co. 20
Knox Central 62, Bourbon Co. 61
LaRue Co. 36, Thomas Nelson 14
Lawrence Co. 13, Boyd Co. 10
Letcher County Central 45, Harlan Co. 6
Lewis Co. 34, Pendleton Co. 20
Lex. Bryan Station 42, Lex. Henry Clay 14
Lex. Christian 56, Washington Co. 21
Lex. Paul Dunbar 14, Lex. Tates Creek 11
Lex. Sayre 35, Williamsburg 21
Lloyd Memorial 39, Montgomery Co. 12
Logan Co. 44, Hopkins Co. Central 21
Lou. Central 34, Shelby Co. 0
Lou. Christian Academy 51, Henry Co. 7
Lou. Eastern 42, Oldham County 8
Lou. Fern Creek 42, Lou. DeSales 13
Lou. Seneca 43, North Bullitt 26
Lou. St. Xavier 37, Ryle 0
Lou. Trinity 34, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 7
Lou. Valley 14, Marion Co. 10
Madison Southern 48, East Jessamine 0
Madisonville-North Hopkins 21, Hopkinsville 14
Martin County 57, East Ridge 22
Mason Co. 45, Ludlow 14
Mayfield 49, Caldwell Co. 7
McLean Co. 34, Allen Co.-Scottsville 14
Meade Co. 35, North Hardin 28
Mercer Co. 56, Western Hills 6
Metcalfe Co. 41, Monroe Co. 14
Murray 49, Fort Campbell 0
Newport 44, Bellevue 0
Owen Co. 34, Gallatin Co. 0
Owensboro Catholic 47, Todd Co. Central 36
Paducah Tilghman 43, Trigg Co. 10
Paris 14, Bracken Co. 8
Perry Co. Central 27, Paintsville 25
Pikeville 50, Madison Central 14
Pineville 51, Jackson Co. 0
Pulaski Co. 71, South Laurel 20
Rowan Co. 14, Holmes 12
Russellville 38, Fulton Co. 32
Scott 54, Harrison Co. 35
Scott Co. 43, Great Crossing 0
Shelby Valley 68, Prestonsburg 21
South Oldham 38, Lou. Atherton 17
Southwestern 27, North Laurel 13
Spencer Co. 48, Lou. Moore 0
Union Co. 48, Webster Co. 18
Walton-Verona 28, Carroll Co. 26
Wayne Co. 33, Casey Co. 32
West Carter 50, Bath Co. 6
Woodford Co. 77, West Jessamine 35
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
