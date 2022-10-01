PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson Co. 44, Lou. Jeffersontown 19

Bardstown 43, Nelson Co. 16

Beechwood 37, Dixie Heights 14

Belfry 49, Floyd Central 12

Bell Co. 28, Rockcastle Co. 7

Bethlehem 63, Crittenden Co. 35

Betsy Layne 36, Hurley, Va. 28

Bishop Brossart 17, Nicholas Co. 15

Bowling Green 28, South Warren 24

Breathitt Co. 20, Middlesboro 0

Bullitt East 50, Danville 7

Central Hardin 49, Barren Co. 6

Collins 41, Whitley Co. 21

Cooper 41, Madison, Ind. 7

Corbin 38, Simon Kenton 35

Cov. Catholic 43, Boone Co. 0

Daviess Co. 48, McCracken County 20

Edmonson Co. 44, Clinton Co. 6

Fleming Co. 33, Powell Co. 20

Franklin Co. 38, North Oldham 20

Frederick Douglass 57, Grant Co. 0

Garrard Co. 42, McCreary Central 18

George Rogers Clark 56, Lex. Lafayette 7

Glasgow 55, Adair Co. 12

Graves Co. 62, Ohio Co. 14

Green Co. 36, Campbellsville 7

Hancock Co. 28, Butler Co. 0

Harlan 50, Phelps 0

Hart Co. 40, Taylor Co. 21

Hazard 30, Somerset 13

Henderson Co. 49, Marshall Co. 7

Highlands 55, Conner 0

Indpls Roncalli, Ind. 28, Lou. Male 7

Johnson Central 56, Clay Co. 20

Knox Central 62, Bourbon Co. 61

LaRue Co. 36, Thomas Nelson 14

Lawrence Co. 13, Boyd Co. 10

Letcher County Central 45, Harlan Co. 6

Lewis Co. 34, Pendleton Co. 20

Lex. Bryan Station 42, Lex. Henry Clay 14

Lex. Christian 56, Washington Co. 21

Lex. Paul Dunbar 14, Lex. Tates Creek 11

Lex. Sayre 35, Williamsburg 21

Lloyd Memorial 39, Montgomery Co. 12

Logan Co. 44, Hopkins Co. Central 21

Lou. Central 34, Shelby Co. 0

Lou. Christian Academy 51, Henry Co. 7

Lou. Eastern 42, Oldham County 8

Lou. Fern Creek 42, Lou. DeSales 13

Lou. Seneca 43, North Bullitt 26

Lou. St. Xavier 37, Ryle 0

Lou. Trinity 34, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 7

Lou. Valley 14, Marion Co. 10

Madison Southern 48, East Jessamine 0

Madisonville-North Hopkins 21, Hopkinsville 14

Martin County 57, East Ridge 22

Mason Co. 45, Ludlow 14

Mayfield 49, Caldwell Co. 7

McLean Co. 34, Allen Co.-Scottsville 14

Meade Co. 35, North Hardin 28

Mercer Co. 56, Western Hills 6

Metcalfe Co. 41, Monroe Co. 14

Murray 49, Fort Campbell 0

Newport 44, Bellevue 0

Owen Co. 34, Gallatin Co. 0

Owensboro Catholic 47, Todd Co. Central 36

Paducah Tilghman 43, Trigg Co. 10

Paris 14, Bracken Co. 8

Perry Co. Central 27, Paintsville 25

Pikeville 50, Madison Central 14

Pineville 51, Jackson Co. 0

Pulaski Co. 71, South Laurel 20

Rowan Co. 14, Holmes 12

Russellville 38, Fulton Co. 32

Scott 54, Harrison Co. 35

Scott Co. 43, Great Crossing 0

Shelby Valley 68, Prestonsburg 21

South Oldham 38, Lou. Atherton 17

Southwestern 27, North Laurel 13

Spencer Co. 48, Lou. Moore 0

Union Co. 48, Webster Co. 18

Walton-Verona 28, Carroll Co. 26

Wayne Co. 33, Casey Co. 32

West Carter 50, Bath Co. 6

Woodford Co. 77, West Jessamine 35

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

