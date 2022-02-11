BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayfield 73, Montezuma-Cortez 59

Briggsdale 68, Arickaree/Woodlin 29

Brush 69, Eaton 68

Centauri 65, Pagosa Springs 48

Chaparral 54, Rock Canyon 52

Columbine 67, Arvada West 64

Creede High School 52, Manzanola 29

Crested Butte 49, Gunnison 43

Crowley County 52, Rocky Ford 32

D'Evelyn 57, Green Mountain 50

De Beque 58, Nucla 40

Delta 69, Grand Valley 54

Denver Christian 70, Longmont Christian 35

Denver West 62, Denver SST 47

Discovery Canyon 57, Rampart 48

Douglas County 56, Highlands Ranch 50

Far Northeast 71, John F. Kennedy 36

Fossil Ridge 71, Legacy 39

Fountain Valley School 52, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 43

Golden 66, Conifer 26

Heritage 82, Castle View 61

Lewis-Palmer 75, Air Academy 67

Littleton 60, Alameda 22

Lotus School of Excellence 87, Atlas 53

Lyons 57, Alexander Dawson 43

McClave 74, Walsh 34

Meeker 57, Cedaredge 41

Mesa Ridge 83, Widefield High School 71

Monarch 56, Fairview 46

Northglenn 53, Gateway 41

Pine Creek 56, Fountain-Fort Carson 52

Platte Valley 65, Strasburg 51

Ponderosa 77, Adams City 49

Poudre 75, Rocky Mountain 66

Pueblo South 58, Pueblo West 51

Ralston Valley 65, Chatfield 59

Rangely 41, Little Snake River, Wyo. 38

Regis Groff 63, Northfield 55

Regis Jesuit 57, Legend 36

Rocky Mountain Lutheran 58, Front Range Baptist 56

Sand Creek 59, Mitchell 40

Soroco 64, Hayden 42

Standley Lake 65, Wheat Ridge 49

Stratton 59, Eads 28

Swink 62, Las Animas 29

Thomas Jefferson 61, Denver North 44

ThunderRidge 52, Mountain Vista 49

University 68, Liberty Common 35

Vail Mountain School 61, Olathe 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

