BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 63, Heart River 48

Bismarck 95, Dickinson 82

Bottineau 70, Nedrose 48

Bowman County 93, Richardton-Taylor 30

Century 75, Turtle Mountain 57

Divide County 61, Ray 46

Edgeley/K-M 48, Milnor-North Sargent 33

Enderlin 109, Dunseith 80

Fargo North 84, Wahpeton 69

Fargo Shanley 52, Grand Forks Central 46

Fargo South 60, Valley City 51

Glen Ullin-Hebron 68, Hettinger/Scranton 51

Grant County/Mott-Regent 41, New England 39

Hankinson 64, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 36

Hatton-Northwood 52, Larimore 35

Hazen 81, Killdeer 55

Hillsboro/Central Valley 62, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 30

Kindred 53, May-Port CG 39

LaMoure/L-M 61, Linton/HMB 33

Legacy 95, Watford City 38

Medina/P-B 74, Wilton-Wing 63

North Border 73, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 23

Our Redeemer's 76, Glenburn 53

Sheyenne 79, Devils Lake 66

Solen 54, Strasburg-Zeeland 36

South Prairie 65, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 47

Surrey 58, Des Lacs-Burlington 55

Thompson 59, Rugby 38

Trenton 63, Alexander 21

Velva 59, Westhope/Newburg 49

West Fargo 86, Fargo Davies 83

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

