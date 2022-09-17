PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 49, Glenrock 0
Burns 42, Newcastle 15
Campbell County 51, Cheyenne South 10
Casper Natrona 26, Casper Kelly Walsh 6
Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 28
Cheyenne East 63, Laramie 7
Cody 35, Buffalo 13
Cokeville 42, Pinedale 7
Douglas 34, Powell 14
Lander 24, Evanston 14
Lingle-Fort Laramie 80, Guernsey-Sunrise 0
Lovell 12, Lyman 6, OT
Moffat County, Colo. 34, Rawlins 22
Mountain View 34, Thermopolis 14
Pine Bluffs 40, Wright 18
Rich County, Utah 21, Kemmerer 0
Riverton 59, Star Valley 19
Sheridan 39, Rock Springs 28
Shoshoni def. St. Stephens, forfeit
South Fremont, Idaho 34, Jackson Hole 14
Southeast 42, Moorcroft 18
Tongue River 20, Upton-Sundance 8
Wheatland 20, Torrington 10
Wind River 50, Riverside 6
Worland 41, Green River 18
