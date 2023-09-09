PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson County 50, Knoxville Fulton 14

Baylor 34, Lipscomb Academy 31

Beech 35, Portland 0

Blackman 28, Summit 27

Bolton 49, Wooddale 20

Boyd Buchanan 35, North Cobb Christian, Ga. 0

Bradley Central 35, Walker Valley 0

Brentwood 17, Henry County 14

Briarcrest 42, Ridgeway 0

CAK 50, Grace Christian 29

CBHS 61, Hillcrest 0

Cascade 68, Community 0

Centennial 35, James Lawson 0

Chattanooga Christian 51, Silverdale Baptist Academy 24

Clarksville NW 38, Rossview 35

Clay County 35, Monterey 13

Cleveland 43, Farragut 21

Clinton 55, Campbell County 14

Coalfield 56, Midway 0

Collinwood 38, Eagleville 13

Copper Basin 39, New Faith Christian, Ga. 22

Cornersville 54, Ezell-Harding 34

Covington 42, Scotts Hill 0

Creek Wood 21, Montgomery Central 20

Crockett County 35, Jackson South Side 14

Cumberland County 63, Pickett County 0

DCA 42, Providence Christian Academy 3

DeKalb County 20, Watertown 10

Dresden 62, Halls 0

Dyer County 49, Chester County 48

Dyersburg 56, Bolivar Central 24

Eagleton 21, West Greene 18

East Hickman 28, Hou County 21

East Hickman 28, Houston County, Ga. 21

East Nashville Literature 54, Maplewood 0

East Robertson 49, Sycamore 26

Ensworth 38, Knoxville Catholic 14

FACS 61, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 14

Fairview 29, Richland 28

Father Ryan 56, Brentwood Academy 21

Forrest 21, Cannon County 10

Franklin County 17, Tullahoma 16

Franklin Road Academy 69, Goodpasture 7

Friendship Christian 42, Grace Christian - Franklin 27

Gallatin 48, Dickson County 14

Gatlinburg-Pittman 53, Austin-East 14

Germantown 41, Riverdale 32

Giles County 42, Lawrence County 7

Gordonsville 35, Jo Byrns 6

Grainger 7, Pigeon Forge 6

Green Hill 27, Wilson Central 20

Greenback 36, Harriman 14

Greenfield 17, Humboldt 6

Hampton 36, Happy Valley 0

Hardin County 41, Memphis East 6

Haywood County 47, Fayette Ware 8

Hendersonville 61, Hunters Lane 0

Hillsboro 27, Cane Ridge 7

Hixson 19, Signal Mountain 7

Houston 42, Cordova 13

Huntingdon 48, Columbia Academy 14

Independence 31, Franklin 24

Jackson Christian 41, USJ 0

Jackson North Side 18, Lexington 17

Johnson County 47, Cloudland 24

Kirkwood 49, Clarksville NE 29

Knox Central, Ky. 44, Scott County 3

Knoxville Carter 51, South Doyle 31

Knoxville Central 24, Ooltewah 17

Knoxville Halls 31, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0

Knoxville Webb 41, Notre Dame 7

Knoxville West 21, Maryville 14

Lake County 52, South Fulton 44

Lausanne Collegiate 56, ECS 2

Lebanon 41, Cookeville 17

Lenoir City 35, King's Academy 0

Lewis County 34, Hickman County 6

Liberty Creek 55, Stratford 18

Lincoln County 14, Spring Hill 12

Loretto 35, Summertown 0

Loudon 30, East Ridge 0

Macon County 6, Smith County 3, OT

Marion County 21, Fayetteville 14

Marshall County 37, Greenbrier 0

McCallie 42, MUS 35

McKenzie 23, McEwen 0

McMinn Central 21, Brainerd 20

McMinn County 46, East Hamilton 20

Meigs County 21, Sweetwater 14

Melrose 43, Kirby 0

Memphis Central 16, Memphis Overton 16

Middle College 62, Middleton 0

Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Clarksville Academy 7

Milan 62, Camden Central 25

Millington 31, Craigmont 12

Moore County 40, Wayne County 0

Mt. Pleasant 14, Harpeth 10

Nashville Overton 39, McGavock 16

Nolensville 55, Glencliff 0

Northview Academy 35, Volunteer 13

Oak Ridge 41, Karns 0

Oakland 49, Antioch 0

Obion County 49, Fulton Co., Ky. 0

Oliver Springs 54, Oakdale 26

Oneida 33, Wartburg Central 18

Page 38, LaVergne 7

Peabody 30, Adamsville 20

Pearl-Cohn 41, PURE 14

Polk County 40, Tellico Plains 7

Pope John Paul II 40, Bell Buckle 7

Powell 47, Heritage 17

Raleigh Egypt 41, Lakeland Prep 0

Red Boiling Springs 21, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6

Rhea County 35, Howard 0

Ripley 40, McNairy Central 13

Riverside 57, Gibson County 12

Rockvale 34, Stewarts Creek 26

Rockwood 49, Sunbright 0

Rosemark Academy 8, St. Benedict 0

Sale Creek 12, Chattanooga Prep 8

Science Hill 27, Union, Va. 6

Sevier County 14, Cocke County 0

Shelbyville 29, Columbia 27

Siegel 21, Coffee County 0

Soddy Daisy 28, Sequoyah 10

South Gibson 41, Christian Co., Ky. 16

South Pittsburg 29, Sequatchie County 7

Southwind 41, Munford 0

Springfield 34, Station Camp 33

Stone Memorial 28, White County 26

Sullivan East 26, Unicoi County 13

TCPS, Miss. 35, Harding Academy 0

Todd Co. Central, Ky. 43, Stewart County 0

Trinity Christian Academy 64, Fayette Academy 41

Trousdale County 48, RePublic 8

Tyner Academy 27, Chattanooga Central 21

Unaka 38, Cosby 14

Union City 48, Gleason 8

Upperman 35, Livingston Academy 14

West Carroll 47, Perry County 14

West Creek 28, Kenwood 7

Westmoreland 48, Jackson County 7

Westview 42, Liberty Tech 6

White House 24, Whites Creek 7

White House-Heritage 21, Cheatham County 14

Whitehaven 13, White Station 7

Whitwell 50, Lookout Valley 6

William Blount 45, Morristown East 35

York Institute 27, Bledsoe County 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cherokee vs. Elizabethton, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Chuckey-Doak vs. South Greene, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Jellico vs. Tri-Cities Christian, ccd.

Lakeway Christian vs. West Ridge, ccd.

Morristown West vs. Daniel Boone, ppd. to Sep 14th.

North Greene vs. Cumberland Gap, ppd. to Sep 11th.

