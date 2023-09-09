PREP FOOTBALL=
Anderson County 50, Knoxville Fulton 14
Baylor 34, Lipscomb Academy 31
Beech 35, Portland 0
Blackman 28, Summit 27
Bolton 49, Wooddale 20
Boyd Buchanan 35, North Cobb Christian, Ga. 0
Bradley Central 35, Walker Valley 0
Brentwood 17, Henry County 14
Briarcrest 42, Ridgeway 0
CAK 50, Grace Christian 29
CBHS 61, Hillcrest 0
Cascade 68, Community 0
Centennial 35, James Lawson 0
Chattanooga Christian 51, Silverdale Baptist Academy 24
Clarksville NW 38, Rossview 35
Clay County 35, Monterey 13
Cleveland 43, Farragut 21
Clinton 55, Campbell County 14
Coalfield 56, Midway 0
Collinwood 38, Eagleville 13
Copper Basin 39, New Faith Christian, Ga. 22
Cornersville 54, Ezell-Harding 34
Covington 42, Scotts Hill 0
Creek Wood 21, Montgomery Central 20
Crockett County 35, Jackson South Side 14
Cumberland County 63, Pickett County 0
DCA 42, Providence Christian Academy 3
DeKalb County 20, Watertown 10
Dresden 62, Halls 0
Dyer County 49, Chester County 48
Dyersburg 56, Bolivar Central 24
Eagleton 21, West Greene 18
East Hickman 28, Hou County 21
East Hickman 28, Houston County, Ga. 21
East Nashville Literature 54, Maplewood 0
East Robertson 49, Sycamore 26
Ensworth 38, Knoxville Catholic 14
FACS 61, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 14
Fairview 29, Richland 28
Father Ryan 56, Brentwood Academy 21
Forrest 21, Cannon County 10
Franklin County 17, Tullahoma 16
Franklin Road Academy 69, Goodpasture 7
Friendship Christian 42, Grace Christian - Franklin 27
Gallatin 48, Dickson County 14
Gatlinburg-Pittman 53, Austin-East 14
Germantown 41, Riverdale 32
Giles County 42, Lawrence County 7
Gordonsville 35, Jo Byrns 6
Grainger 7, Pigeon Forge 6
Green Hill 27, Wilson Central 20
Greenback 36, Harriman 14
Greenfield 17, Humboldt 6
Hampton 36, Happy Valley 0
Hardin County 41, Memphis East 6
Haywood County 47, Fayette Ware 8
Hendersonville 61, Hunters Lane 0
Hillsboro 27, Cane Ridge 7
Hixson 19, Signal Mountain 7
Houston 42, Cordova 13
Huntingdon 48, Columbia Academy 14
Independence 31, Franklin 24
Jackson Christian 41, USJ 0
Jackson North Side 18, Lexington 17
Johnson County 47, Cloudland 24
Kirkwood 49, Clarksville NE 29
Knox Central, Ky. 44, Scott County 3
Knoxville Carter 51, South Doyle 31
Knoxville Central 24, Ooltewah 17
Knoxville Halls 31, Knoxville Hardin Valley 0
Knoxville Webb 41, Notre Dame 7
Knoxville West 21, Maryville 14
Lake County 52, South Fulton 44
Lausanne Collegiate 56, ECS 2
Lebanon 41, Cookeville 17
Lenoir City 35, King's Academy 0
Lewis County 34, Hickman County 6
Liberty Creek 55, Stratford 18
Lincoln County 14, Spring Hill 12
Loretto 35, Summertown 0
Loudon 30, East Ridge 0
Macon County 6, Smith County 3, OT
Marion County 21, Fayetteville 14
Marshall County 37, Greenbrier 0
McCallie 42, MUS 35
McKenzie 23, McEwen 0
McMinn Central 21, Brainerd 20
McMinn County 46, East Hamilton 20
Meigs County 21, Sweetwater 14
Melrose 43, Kirby 0
Memphis Central 16, Memphis Overton 16
Middle College 62, Middleton 0
Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Clarksville Academy 7
Milan 62, Camden Central 25
Millington 31, Craigmont 12
Moore County 40, Wayne County 0
Mt. Pleasant 14, Harpeth 10
Nashville Overton 39, McGavock 16
Nolensville 55, Glencliff 0
Northview Academy 35, Volunteer 13
Oak Ridge 41, Karns 0
Oakland 49, Antioch 0
Obion County 49, Fulton Co., Ky. 0
Oliver Springs 54, Oakdale 26
Oneida 33, Wartburg Central 18
Page 38, LaVergne 7
Peabody 30, Adamsville 20
Pearl-Cohn 41, PURE 14
Polk County 40, Tellico Plains 7
Pope John Paul II 40, Bell Buckle 7
Powell 47, Heritage 17
Raleigh Egypt 41, Lakeland Prep 0
Red Boiling Springs 21, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 6
Rhea County 35, Howard 0
Ripley 40, McNairy Central 13
Riverside 57, Gibson County 12
Rockvale 34, Stewarts Creek 26
Rockwood 49, Sunbright 0
Rosemark Academy 8, St. Benedict 0
Sale Creek 12, Chattanooga Prep 8
Science Hill 27, Union, Va. 6
Sevier County 14, Cocke County 0
Shelbyville 29, Columbia 27
Siegel 21, Coffee County 0
Soddy Daisy 28, Sequoyah 10
South Gibson 41, Christian Co., Ky. 16
South Pittsburg 29, Sequatchie County 7
Southwind 41, Munford 0
Springfield 34, Station Camp 33
Stone Memorial 28, White County 26
Sullivan East 26, Unicoi County 13
TCPS, Miss. 35, Harding Academy 0
Todd Co. Central, Ky. 43, Stewart County 0
Trinity Christian Academy 64, Fayette Academy 41
Trousdale County 48, RePublic 8
Tyner Academy 27, Chattanooga Central 21
Unaka 38, Cosby 14
Union City 48, Gleason 8
Upperman 35, Livingston Academy 14
West Carroll 47, Perry County 14
West Creek 28, Kenwood 7
Westmoreland 48, Jackson County 7
Westview 42, Liberty Tech 6
White House 24, Whites Creek 7
White House-Heritage 21, Cheatham County 14
Whitehaven 13, White Station 7
Whitwell 50, Lookout Valley 6
William Blount 45, Morristown East 35
York Institute 27, Bledsoe County 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cherokee vs. Elizabethton, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Chuckey-Doak vs. South Greene, ppd. to Sep 9th.
Jellico vs. Tri-Cities Christian, ccd.
Lakeway Christian vs. West Ridge, ccd.
Morristown West vs. Daniel Boone, ppd. to Sep 14th.
North Greene vs. Cumberland Gap, ppd. to Sep 11th.
