Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Regional Final

Austintown Fitch 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1

Lebanon 7, Fairfield 0

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6, Marysville 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Holland Springfield 3

Division II

Regional Final

Canfield 2, Alliance Marlington 1

Greenville 5, Spring. Kenton Ridge 2

Tallmadge 10, Maumee 5

Division III

Regional Final

Canfield South Range 8, Warren Champion 4

Wheelersburg 13, S. Webster 0

Division IV

Regional Final

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 13, Edgerton 2

Gibsonburg 5, Viena Mathews 2

Portsmouth Notre Dame 8, Strasburg-Franklin 4

Rockford Parkway 10, Covington 3

