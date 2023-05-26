Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Regional Final
Austintown Fitch 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1
Lebanon 7, Fairfield 0
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6, Marysville 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Holland Springfield 3
Division II
Regional Final
Canfield 2, Alliance Marlington 1
Greenville 5, Spring. Kenton Ridge 2
Tallmadge 10, Maumee 5
Division III
Regional Final
Canfield South Range 8, Warren Champion 4
Wheelersburg 13, S. Webster 0
Division IV
Regional Final
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 13, Edgerton 2
Gibsonburg 5, Viena Mathews 2
Portsmouth Notre Dame 8, Strasburg-Franklin 4
Rockford Parkway 10, Covington 3
