BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Valley Christian 25
Anacortes 34, Ferndale 33
Auburn 66, Todd Beamer 49
Battle Ground 92, Mountain View 69
Bear Creek School 58, Sultan 57
Blaine 74, Burlington-Edison 72
Brewster 71, Liberty Bell 48
Camas 77, Kelso 57
Cashmere 54, Omak 49
Chiawana 72, Southridge 53
Clallam Bay 53, Chief Kitsap Academy 18
Clarkston 89, East Valley (Spokane) 78
Cle Elum/Roslyn 63, Mabton 19
Clover Park 62, Fife 55
Colfax 67, Chewelah 51
Connell 59, College Place 28
Crosspoint Academy 59, Pope John Paul II 45
Davis 81, Moses Lake 59
DeSales 70, Touchet 24
Eastside Prep 59, University Prep 36
Eisenhower 66, Sunnyside 42
Enumclaw 50, Steilacoom 28
Evergreen (Seattle) 63, Heritage 54
Ferris 62, Ridgeline 46
Foss 77, Franklin Pierce 72
Gig Harbor 59, Central Kitsap 31
Glacier Peak 60, Mercer Island 42
Gonzaga Prep 64, Central Valley 56
Heritage 74, Calvary Christian, Md. 43
Hoquiam 60, Elma 51
Kamiakin 67, Hermiston, Ore. 40
Kennewick 63, Hanford 39
Kentridge 67, Mt. Rainier 39
King's Way Christian School 80, Castle Rock 33
La Center 66, Stevenson 56
La Conner 64, Darrington 14
Lake Roosevelt 63, Manson 41
Lake Stevens 69, Kamiak 56
Lewis and Clark 44, Cheney 31
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Kettle Falls 34
Lynden 72, Mount Vernon 52
Mead 70, University 63
Monroe 68, Edmonds-Woodway 57
Morton/White Pass 68, Toutle Lake 60
Moses Lake Christian Academy 57, Waterville-Mansfield 31
Mount Tahoma 67, Stadium 61
Mount Vernon Christian 73, Coupeville 53
Mountlake Terrace 66, Shorewood 29
Napavine 89, Kalama 45
Neah Bay 80, Crescent 45
Newport 57, Medical Lake 50
North Kitsap 87, Sequim 49
North River 69, Mary Knight 18
Oakesdale 66, Colton 25
Ocosta 69, North Beach 18
Odessa 78, Springdale 66
Okanogan 88, Bridgeport 47
Prosser 82, East Valley (Yakima) 41
Pullman 83, Rogers (Spokane) 53
Rainier 77, Winlock 31
Reardan 45, Asotin 41
Seattle Academy 48, King's 45
Selah 59, Ellensburg 43
Seton Catholic 58, Columbia (White Salmon) 34
Shelton 55, Bremerton 43
Skyview 79, Prairie 52
Soap Lake 63, Wilson Creek 46
South Whidbey 82, Granite Falls 62
Summit Sierra 41, Bush 38
Taholah 54, Wishkah Valley 14
Tahoma 72, Kentwood 29
Tekoa/Rosalia 66, Garfield-Palouse 52
Tenino 50, Montesano 33
Timberline 72, Capital 43
Toledo 51, Adna 50
Wahkiakum 57, Onalaska 33
Walla Walla 74, Pasco 47
Wapato 68, Naches Valley 58
West Valley (Spokane) 68, Shadle Park 48
White River 70, Orting 47
Yakama Tribal 53, Liberty Christian 50
Yelm 59, Peninsula 56
Zillah 63, La Salle 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
