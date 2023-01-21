BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Valley Christian 25

Anacortes 34, Ferndale 33

Auburn 66, Todd Beamer 49

Battle Ground 92, Mountain View 69

Bear Creek School 58, Sultan 57

Blaine 74, Burlington-Edison 72

Brewster 71, Liberty Bell 48

Camas 77, Kelso 57

Cashmere 54, Omak 49

Chiawana 72, Southridge 53

Clallam Bay 53, Chief Kitsap Academy 18

Clarkston 89, East Valley (Spokane) 78

Cle Elum/Roslyn 63, Mabton 19

Clover Park 62, Fife 55

Colfax 67, Chewelah 51

Connell 59, College Place 28

Crosspoint Academy 59, Pope John Paul II 45

Davis 81, Moses Lake 59

DeSales 70, Touchet 24

Eastside Prep 59, University Prep 36

Eisenhower 66, Sunnyside 42

Enumclaw 50, Steilacoom 28

Evergreen (Seattle) 63, Heritage 54

Ferris 62, Ridgeline 46

Foss 77, Franklin Pierce 72

Gig Harbor 59, Central Kitsap 31

Glacier Peak 60, Mercer Island 42

Gonzaga Prep 64, Central Valley 56

Heritage 74, Calvary Christian, Md. 43

Hoquiam 60, Elma 51

Kamiakin 67, Hermiston, Ore. 40

Kennewick 63, Hanford 39

Kentridge 67, Mt. Rainier 39

King's Way Christian School 80, Castle Rock 33

La Center 66, Stevenson 56

La Conner 64, Darrington 14

Lake Roosevelt 63, Manson 41

Lake Stevens 69, Kamiak 56

Lewis and Clark 44, Cheney 31

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 47, Kettle Falls 34

Lynden 72, Mount Vernon 52

Mead 70, University 63

Monroe 68, Edmonds-Woodway 57

Morton/White Pass 68, Toutle Lake 60

Moses Lake Christian Academy 57, Waterville-Mansfield 31

Mount Tahoma 67, Stadium 61

Mount Vernon Christian 73, Coupeville 53

Mountlake Terrace 66, Shorewood 29

Napavine 89, Kalama 45

Neah Bay 80, Crescent 45

Newport 57, Medical Lake 50

North Kitsap 87, Sequim 49

North River 69, Mary Knight 18

Oakesdale 66, Colton 25

Ocosta 69, North Beach 18

Odessa 78, Springdale 66

Okanogan 88, Bridgeport 47

Prosser 82, East Valley (Yakima) 41

Pullman 83, Rogers (Spokane) 53

Rainier 77, Winlock 31

Reardan 45, Asotin 41

Seattle Academy 48, King's 45

Selah 59, Ellensburg 43

Seton Catholic 58, Columbia (White Salmon) 34

Shelton 55, Bremerton 43

Skyview 79, Prairie 52

Soap Lake 63, Wilson Creek 46

South Whidbey 82, Granite Falls 62

Summit Sierra 41, Bush 38

Taholah 54, Wishkah Valley 14

Tahoma 72, Kentwood 29

Tekoa/Rosalia 66, Garfield-Palouse 52

Tenino 50, Montesano 33

Timberline 72, Capital 43

Toledo 51, Adna 50

Wahkiakum 57, Onalaska 33

Walla Walla 74, Pasco 47

Wapato 68, Naches Valley 58

West Valley (Spokane) 68, Shadle Park 48

White River 70, Orting 47

Yakama Tribal 53, Liberty Christian 50

Yelm 59, Peninsula 56

Zillah 63, La Salle 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you