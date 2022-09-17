PREP FOOTBALL=

Beulah 32, Southern McLean 0

Carrington 34, Grafton 20

Carter County, Mont. 36, Mon-Dak 34, OT

Cavalier 50, Larimore 20

Center-Stanton 61, White Shield 12

Central Cass 41, Sargent County 8

Des Lacs-Burlington 20, Nedrose 0

Divide County 52, Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 46

Fargo Davies 24, West Fargo 13

Fargo North 38, St. Mary's 28

Fargo South 28, Devils Lake 0

Four Winds 74, Midway-Minto 20

Grand Forks Red River 19, Grand Forks Central 9

Grant Co/Flasher 46, Central McLean 14

Griggs/Midkota 24, Enderlin 0

Hankinson 54, Tri-State 8

Harvey-Wells County 28, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 12

Hazen 41, Killdeer 14

Hettinger County 12, Beach 6

Hettinger/Scranton 48, Richardton-Taylor 6

Hillsboro/Central Valley 34, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 26

Jamestown 47, Watford City 0

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 30, Stanley 12

Kindred 49, Northern Cass 7

LaMoure/L-M 49, Richland 0

Legacy 34, Bismarck 15

Lisbon 46, Oak Grove Lutheran 6

Mandan 49, Williston 0

May-Port CG 70, Hatton-Northwood 20

Minot 19, Century 12

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 42, TGU 16

New Rockford-Sheyenne 48, Benson County 18

New Salem-Almont 48, Napoleon/G-S 0

North Border 44, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 38

North Prairie 54, North Star 8

Oakes 35, Linton/HMB 18

Sheyenne 35, Fargo Shanley 13

Shiloh 21, Bowman County 14

South Border 48, Kidder County 12

St. John 58, Dunseith 14

Thompson 28, Rugby 26

Turtle Mountain 49, New Town 0

Valley City 27, Dickinson 6

Velva 56, South Prairie 6

Wahpeton 42, West Fargo Horace 14

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 49, Maple River 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

