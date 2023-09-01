PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 62, East Jackson 27

Ann Arbor Pioneer 21, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7

AuGres-Sims 68, Charlton Heston 0

Battle Creek Harper Creek 21, Battle Creek Central 13

Beal City 56, Roscommon 0

Bedford 24, Ann Arbor Skyline 14

Blanchard Montabella 54, Breckenridge 30

Boyne City 57, Elk Rapids 14

Brimley 56, Rock Mid Peninsula 0

Caledonia 42, North Farmington 7

Carmel, Ind. 39, Detroit King 0

Caro 44, Memphis 0

Carson City-Crystal 42, St. Charles 20

Chandler Park Academy High School 22, Detroit Community 0

Chelsea 27, Edwardsburg 14

Concord 34, Tol. Christian, Ohio 14

Detroit Denby 26, Tol. Woodward, Ohio 0

Detroit East English 22, Detroit University Prep 0

Detroit Old Redford 16, Dearborn Advanced Technology 14

Detroit University Science 28, Detroit Western Intl 6

East Grand Rapids 23, Grand Rapids South Christian 21

Gobles 63, Bangor 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 38, River Rouge 6

Grand Rapids West Catholic 63, Grand Rapids Union 21

Holgate, Ohio 48, Britton-Deerfield 26

Howard City Tri-County 28, Reed City 20

Lapeer 46, Traverse City Central 21

Lawton 38, Traverse City St. Francis 6

Marlette 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 14

Martin 55, Lawrence 0

Mayville 24, Burton Atherton 22

Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 13, Detroit Osborn 12

Mesick 30, Manistee Catholic Central 22

Milan 29, Monroe Jefferson 12

Notre Dame Prep 56, Hastings 12

Oxford 37, Oak Park 0

Posen 56, Rogers City 14

Rochester Adams 35, Rochester 0

Rockford 31, Muskegon Mona Shores 8

Rudyard 58, Rapid River 0

Saline 41, Dexter 25

Sault Ste Marie 26, Cheboygan 0

Southfield 20, Clarkston 17

Southfield A&T 20, Clarkston 17

St. Mary's Prep 28, Toledo St. John's Jesuit, Ohio 7

Summerfield 9, Bronson 8

Summit Academy North 36, Detroit Renaissance 0

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 42, Detroit Catholic Central 21

Warren Cousino 29, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 9

Warren De La Salle 41, Muskegon 28

Waterford Our Lady 19, Pontiac A&T 6

Whittemore-Prescott 20, Brethren 0

Yale 34, Armada 28

Ypsilanti def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit

