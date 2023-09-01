PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 62, East Jackson 27
Ann Arbor Pioneer 21, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7
AuGres-Sims 68, Charlton Heston 0
Battle Creek Harper Creek 21, Battle Creek Central 13
Beal City 56, Roscommon 0
Bedford 24, Ann Arbor Skyline 14
Blanchard Montabella 54, Breckenridge 30
Boyne City 57, Elk Rapids 14
Brimley 56, Rock Mid Peninsula 0
Caledonia 42, North Farmington 7
Carmel, Ind. 39, Detroit King 0
Caro 44, Memphis 0
Carson City-Crystal 42, St. Charles 20
Chandler Park Academy High School 22, Detroit Community 0
Chelsea 27, Edwardsburg 14
Concord 34, Tol. Christian, Ohio 14
Detroit Denby 26, Tol. Woodward, Ohio 0
Detroit East English 22, Detroit University Prep 0
Detroit Old Redford 16, Dearborn Advanced Technology 14
Detroit University Science 28, Detroit Western Intl 6
East Grand Rapids 23, Grand Rapids South Christian 21
Gobles 63, Bangor 0
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 38, River Rouge 6
Grand Rapids West Catholic 63, Grand Rapids Union 21
Holgate, Ohio 48, Britton-Deerfield 26
Howard City Tri-County 28, Reed City 20
Lapeer 46, Traverse City Central 21
Lawton 38, Traverse City St. Francis 6
Marlette 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 14
Martin 55, Lawrence 0
Mayville 24, Burton Atherton 22
Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 13, Detroit Osborn 12
Mesick 30, Manistee Catholic Central 22
Milan 29, Monroe Jefferson 12
Notre Dame Prep 56, Hastings 12
Oxford 37, Oak Park 0
Posen 56, Rogers City 14
Rochester Adams 35, Rochester 0
Rockford 31, Muskegon Mona Shores 8
Rudyard 58, Rapid River 0
Saline 41, Dexter 25
Sault Ste Marie 26, Cheboygan 0
Southfield 20, Clarkston 17
Southfield A&T 20, Clarkston 17
St. Mary's Prep 28, Toledo St. John's Jesuit, Ohio 7
Summerfield 9, Bronson 8
Summit Academy North 36, Detroit Renaissance 0
Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 42, Detroit Catholic Central 21
Warren Cousino 29, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 9
Warren De La Salle 41, Muskegon 28
Waterford Our Lady 19, Pontiac A&T 6
Whittemore-Prescott 20, Brethren 0
Yale 34, Armada 28
Ypsilanti def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.