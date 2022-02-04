BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 48, Sandhills/Thedford 45
Arapahoe 63, Brady 47
Archbishop Bergan 57, Boys Town 55
Arthur County 42, South Platte 33
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Douglas County West 46
Aurora 55, Waverly 43
Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36
Bishop Neumann 61, Columbus Scotus 33
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Shelby/Rising City 35
Burwell 76, Spalding Academy 52
Crawford 53, Cody-Kilgore 38
Dundy County-Stratton 75, Southwest 25
East Butler 41, High Plains Community 33
Exeter/Milligan 28, Hampton 13
Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49
Gothenburg 74, Valentine 39
Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Lexington 37
Grand Island Northwest 59, Schuyler 12
Kearney 57, Grand Island 50
Leyton 65, Creek Valley 21
Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40
Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57
Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55
Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35
Louisville 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42
Lutheran High Northeast 62, Omaha Nation 39
Maxwell 53, Wallace 51
Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29
McCook 73, Ogallala 68
McCool Junction 61, Nebraska Lutheran 53
Medicine Valley 61, Bertrand 44
Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47
Minden 54, Cozad 43
Mullen 63, South Loup 50
North Platte 77, Hastings 53
North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Chase County 36
Omaha Concordia 59, Plattsmouth 50
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-LaVista 47
Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55
Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 34
Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31
Osceola 68, Meridian 38
Papillion-LaVista South 63, Bellevue East 40
Parkview Christian 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50
Potter-Dix 44, Garden County 37
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 54, Chadron 50
Riverside 59, Nebraska Christian 43
Sandhills Valley 62, Paxton 59, OT
Scottsbluff 79, Alliance 34
Seward 59, Blair 46
Sidney 79, Gering 48
Southern Valley 44, Alma 36
St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35
Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sutherland 31
York 63, Holdrege 40
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36
Oakland-Craig 53, Stanton 46
Semifinal=
Howells/Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Wisner-Pilger 48
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Pleasanton 51
Semifinal=
Amherst 68, Elm Creek 33
Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Central City 46, Wood River 43, OT
Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Centura 42
MAC Shootout=
Nebraska City 48, Clarinda, Iowa 41
Stanton, Iowa 57, Conestoga 42
Mid State Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Battle Creek 40, Pierce 39
Boone Central 75, Guardian Angels 45
Semifinal=
Norfolk Catholic 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45
Wayne 53, O'Neill 42
Pioneer Conference=
Consolation=
Friend 43, Southern 40
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Pawnee City 31
Sterling 47, Lewiston 34
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Kenesaw 56, Blue Hill 48
Shelton 59, Silver Lake 46
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 75, Bayard 53
Gordon/Rushville 63, Mitchell 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/