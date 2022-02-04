BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 48, Sandhills/Thedford 45

Arapahoe 63, Brady 47

Archbishop Bergan 57, Boys Town 55

Arthur County 42, South Platte 33

Ashland-Greenwood 71, Douglas County West 46

Aurora 55, Waverly 43

Bellevue West 72, Omaha South 36

Bishop Neumann 61, Columbus Scotus 33

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 57, Shelby/Rising City 35

Burwell 76, Spalding Academy 52

Crawford 53, Cody-Kilgore 38

Dundy County-Stratton 75, Southwest 25

East Butler 41, High Plains Community 33

Exeter/Milligan 28, Hampton 13

Fremont 56, Lincoln High 49

Gothenburg 74, Valentine 39

Grand Island Central Catholic 69, Lexington 37

Grand Island Northwest 59, Schuyler 12

Kearney 57, Grand Island 50

Leyton 65, Creek Valley 21

Lincoln Christian 60, Norris 40

Lincoln Northeast 58, Lincoln North Star 57

Lincoln Pius X 61, Lincoln East 55

Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35

Louisville 59, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 42

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Omaha Nation 39

Maxwell 53, Wallace 51

Maywood-Hayes Center 31, Hitchcock County 29

McCook 73, Ogallala 68

McCool Junction 61, Nebraska Lutheran 53

Medicine Valley 61, Bertrand 44

Millard North 57, Elkhorn South 47

Minden 54, Cozad 43

Mullen 63, South Loup 50

North Platte 77, Hastings 53

North Platte St. Patrick's 68, Chase County 36

Omaha Concordia 59, Plattsmouth 50

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Papillion-LaVista 47

Omaha North 72, Omaha Burke 55

Omaha Skutt Catholic 52, Elkhorn North 34

Omaha Westside 70, Millard West 31

Osceola 68, Meridian 38

Papillion-LaVista South 63, Bellevue East 40

Parkview Christian 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50

Potter-Dix 44, Garden County 37

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 54, Chadron 50

Riverside 59, Nebraska Christian 43

Sandhills Valley 62, Paxton 59, OT

Scottsbluff 79, Alliance 34

Seward 59, Blair 46

Sidney 79, Gering 48

Southern Valley 44, Alma 36

St. Edward 47, Cedar Bluffs 35

Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sutherland 31

York 63, Holdrege 40

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

North Bend Central 56, Clarkson/Leigh 36

Oakland-Craig 53, Stanton 46

Semifinal=

Howells/Dodge 67, West Point-Beemer 49

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52, Wisner-Pilger 48

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 60, Pleasanton 51

Semifinal=

Amherst 68, Elm Creek 33

Loomis 61, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Central City 46, Wood River 43, OT

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Centura 42

MAC Shootout=

Nebraska City 48, Clarinda, Iowa 41

Stanton, Iowa 57, Conestoga 42

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Battle Creek 40, Pierce 39

Boone Central 75, Guardian Angels 45

Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic 56, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45

Wayne 53, O'Neill 42

Pioneer Conference=

Consolation=

Friend 43, Southern 40

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 47, Pawnee City 31

Sterling 47, Lewiston 34

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Kenesaw 56, Blue Hill 48

Shelton 59, Silver Lake 46

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 75, Bayard 53

Gordon/Rushville 63, Mitchell 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

