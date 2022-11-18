GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 59, Oak Creek 36
Ashwaubenon 56, New London 51
Burlington 53, Waukesha North 39
Chilton 57, Sturgeon Bay 38
Dominican 70, Brookfield Academy 38
Freedom 70, Kewaunee 11
Hilbert 46, Gibraltar 42
Kaukauna 101, D.C. Everest 26
Kewaskum 62, Lakeland 47
Kiel 50, Howards Grove 36
Little Chute 50, Green Bay East 20
Manitowoc Lincoln 75, Milwaukee King 70
Mineral Point 72, Dodgeville 35
Neenah 87, Stevens Point 54
Oostburg 75, Slinger 48
Oregon 64, Stoughton 34
Oshkosh North 59, West Bend East 58
Oshkosh West 43, De Pere 27
Pius XI Catholic 69, The Prairie School 60
Random Lake 61, Sheboygan Falls 49
Ripon 51, Mayville 21
Sheboygan Area Luth. 52, St. Marys Springs 44
Southern Door 64, Wausaukee 41
Suring 54, Gresham Community 45
Waupun 53, Menomonie 50
Wisconsin Dells 53, Poynette 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pacelli vs. Manawa, ccd.
