BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Sectional Final=

Class 1A=

Chicago Marshall 71, Hope Academy 62

Illini Bluffs 54, Camp Point Central 46

Mounds Meridian 74, Bluford Webber 69

Scales Mound 50, Fulton 46

St. Francis de Sales 59, Serena 56

Waterloo Gibault 58, Springfield Calvary 56, OT

Class 2A=

Bloomington Central Catholic 72, Normal University 69

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 81, Joliet Catholic 47

DePaul College Prep 50, North Lawndale 42

Pinckneyville 47, Breese Central 43

Pontiac 53, Fairbury Prairie Central 48

Rockford Lutheran 63, Aurora Christian 58

Rockridge 64, Princeton 46

Teutopolis 61, Lawrenceville 54

Class 3A=

East St. Louis 53, Triad 38

Grayslake Central 46, Lake Forest 43

Lemont 77, Hillcrest 57

Marmion 71, Burlington Central 58

Metamora 65, Richwoods 50

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 75, Decatur MacArthur 62

Simeon 70, Chicago Mt. Carmel 47

St. Ignatius 50, Fenwick 43

Class 4A=

Downers North 53, Hinsdale Central 43

Kenwood 72, Brother Rice 67

Libertyville 60, Prospect 42

Lisle (Benet Academy) 35, Geneva 34

Moline 62, O'Fallon 38

New Trier 47, Glenbrook North 46

Oswego East 71, Joliet West 64

Rockford Auburn 69, St. Charles East 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

