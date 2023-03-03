BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Sectional Final=
Class 1A=
Chicago Marshall 71, Hope Academy 62
Illini Bluffs 54, Camp Point Central 46
Mounds Meridian 74, Bluford Webber 69
Scales Mound 50, Fulton 46
St. Francis de Sales 59, Serena 56
Waterloo Gibault 58, Springfield Calvary 56, OT
Class 2A=
Bloomington Central Catholic 72, Normal University 69
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 81, Joliet Catholic 47
DePaul College Prep 50, North Lawndale 42
Pinckneyville 47, Breese Central 43
Pontiac 53, Fairbury Prairie Central 48
Rockford Lutheran 63, Aurora Christian 58
Rockridge 64, Princeton 46
Teutopolis 61, Lawrenceville 54
Class 3A=
East St. Louis 53, Triad 38
Grayslake Central 46, Lake Forest 43
Lemont 77, Hillcrest 57
Marmion 71, Burlington Central 58
Metamora 65, Richwoods 50
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 75, Decatur MacArthur 62
Simeon 70, Chicago Mt. Carmel 47
St. Ignatius 50, Fenwick 43
Class 4A=
Downers North 53, Hinsdale Central 43
Kenwood 72, Brother Rice 67
Libertyville 60, Prospect 42
Lisle (Benet Academy) 35, Geneva 34
Moline 62, O'Fallon 38
New Trier 47, Glenbrook North 46
Oswego East 71, Joliet West 64
Rockford Auburn 69, St. Charles East 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
