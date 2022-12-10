GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 54, Sauk Centre 46

Alexandria 75, St. Cloud 37

Anoka 58, Osseo 51

Becker 72, Annandale 37

Blake 56, St. Paul Academy 21

Bloomington Jefferson 66, Two Rivers 29

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 100, Renville County West 54

Cass Lake-Bena 89, Laporte 16

Centennial 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 36

Champlin Park 69, Coon Rapids 30

Chisago Lakes 63, Mora 22

Climax/Fisher 50, Bagley 32

Crookston 64, Warroad 33

DeLaSalle 65, Mankato East 64

East Ridge 64, Roseville 55

Eden Prairie 83, Benilde-St. Margaret's 77

Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Kimball 35

Elk River 56, Blaine 40

Ely 57, International Falls 42

Fergus Falls 56, Rocori 49

Foley 53, Rockford 28

Forest Lake 56, Irondale 16

Fridley 57, Duluth East 51

Hayfield 75, Medford 20

Henning 76, Pillager 38

Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16

Holdingford 58, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49

Hopkins 71, Eastview 41

Hutchinson 50, Big Lake 27

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 76, Bethlehem Academy 58

Kasson-Mantorville 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 35

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 72, Central Minnesota Christian 30

Kindred, N.D. 68, Barnesville 57

Lake City 55, Cannon Falls 51

Lake Park-Audubon 55, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 48

Lakeville South 69, Chanhassen 51

Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 48

Legacy Christian 58, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 25

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 75, Sibley East 74

Luverne 59, Pipestone 42

MACCRAY 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 16

Mankato West 56, Northfield 40

Maple Grove 73, Park Center 38

Mayer Lutheran 71, Norwood-Young America 64

Mesabi East 54, Hinckley-Finlayson 38

Minneapolis Edison 57, Washington Tech 41

Minneapolis Roosevelt 60, Maranatha Christian 50

Minneapolis South 55, Columbia Heights 44

Minnehaha Academy 68, Breck 27

Minneota 58, Lakeview 24

Montevideo 54, Lac qui Parle Valley 43

Monticello 74, Zimmerman 46

Mounds View 73, Woodbury 42

Mountain Iron-Buhl 94, Roseau 49

Mountain Lake Area 47, Murray County Central 38

Nevis 61, Verndale 48

New London-Spicer 52, Delano 50

New Richland-H-E-G 58, Kenyon-Wanamingo 43

North St. Paul 66, Concordia Academy 42

Ogilvie 61, Mille Lacs Co-op 47

Park Christian 81, NCEUH 76

Park Rapids 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 44

Parkers Prairie 43, Battle Lake 29

Paynesville 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 47

Pierz 66, Staples-Motley 34

Robbinsdale Cooper 65, St. Louis Park 58

Rochester John Marshall 62, Winona 46

Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25

Rochester Mayo 73, Faribault 31

Rock Ridge 58, North Branch 51

Rothsay 56, Ashby 15

Royalton 65, Maple Lake 30

Sartell-St. Stephen 70, Willmar 49

Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Princeton 47

Shakopee 49, Waconia 35

South Ridge 105, Littlefork-Big Falls 19

Southwest Minnesota Christian 71, Red Rock Central 21

St. Agnes 75, St. Paul Harding 25

St. Anthony 65, Minneapolis Southwest 60

St. Clair 69, Maple River 54

St. James Area 70, Sleepy Eye 66

St. Michael-Albertville 85, Bemidji 30

St. Peter 76, New Ulm 68

Stephen-Argyle 58, Red Lake County 40

Stillwater 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 42

Tri-City United 56, LeSueur-Henderson 41

Two Harbors 83, North Woods 67

Underwood 82, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70

United Christian 59, West Lutheran 48

Wadena-Deer Creek 72, New York Mills 56

Watertown-Mayer 90, Minneapolis Henry 23

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Triton 38

Wayzata 76, Prior Lake 59

West Central 69, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 28

White Bear Lake 50, Park (Cottage Grove) 41

Windom 60, Redwood Valley 49

Winona Cotter 55, Belle Plaine 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian/Ellsworth vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.

Blooming Prairie vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

Lake of the Woods vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.

Southland vs. Fillmore Central, ppd.

St. Paul Johnson vs. Apple Valley, ccd.

Waseca vs. Fairmont, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you