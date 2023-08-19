PREP FOOTBALL=
Beaver 31, Grantsville 3
Ben Lomond 30, Mountain View 18
Bingham 26, Crimson Cliffs 23
Bountiful 37, Farmington 27
Box Elder 21, Mountain Crest 20
Canyon View 55, Pine View 41
Carbon 21, Grand County 12
Cedar City 21, Juab 10
Chatfield, Colo. 49, Taylorsville 0
Copper Hills 41, Murray 17
Davis 35, West Jordan 34
Enterprise 35, South Sevier 0
Green Canyon 23, Stansbury 8
Gunnison Valley 42, White Pine, Nev. 12
Highland 35, Cyprus 12
Hunter 36, Clearfield 6
Kanab 35, North Sevier 0
Lehi 31, Desert Hills 14
Logan 47, North Sanpete 3
Milford 45, Lincoln County, Nev. 0
Millard 27, Delta 20
Monticello 54, St. Joseph 7
Morgan 59, Bear River 24
Mountain Ridge 26, Dixie 21
Northridge 27, Layton 13
Ogden 42, Judge Memorial 0
Payson 57, Hillcrest 19
Pleasant Grove 27, Weber 7
Provo 21, Olympus 20
Rich County 48, Water Canyon 6
Ridgeline 25, Riverton 21
Salem Hills 50, Cottonwood 0
Sky View 56, Wasatch 35
Snow Canyon 31, Manti 14
South Summit 35, North Summit 12
Springville 36, Bonneville 8
Uintah 42, Tooele 35
Viewmont 43, Granger 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.