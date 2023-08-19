PREP FOOTBALL=

Beaver 31, Grantsville 3

Ben Lomond 30, Mountain View 18

Bingham 26, Crimson Cliffs 23

Bountiful 37, Farmington 27

Box Elder 21, Mountain Crest 20

Canyon View 55, Pine View 41

Carbon 21, Grand County 12

Cedar City 21, Juab 10

Chatfield, Colo. 49, Taylorsville 0

Copper Hills 41, Murray 17

Davis 35, West Jordan 34

Enterprise 35, South Sevier 0

Green Canyon 23, Stansbury 8

Gunnison Valley 42, White Pine, Nev. 12

Highland 35, Cyprus 12

Hunter 36, Clearfield 6

Kanab 35, North Sevier 0

Lehi 31, Desert Hills 14

Logan 47, North Sanpete 3

Milford 45, Lincoln County, Nev. 0

Millard 27, Delta 20

Monticello 54, St. Joseph 7

Morgan 59, Bear River 24

Mountain Ridge 26, Dixie 21

Northridge 27, Layton 13

Ogden 42, Judge Memorial 0

Payson 57, Hillcrest 19

Pleasant Grove 27, Weber 7

Provo 21, Olympus 20

Rich County 48, Water Canyon 6

Ridgeline 25, Riverton 21

Salem Hills 50, Cottonwood 0

Sky View 56, Wasatch 35

Snow Canyon 31, Manti 14

South Summit 35, North Summit 12

Springville 36, Bonneville 8

Uintah 42, Tooele 35

Viewmont 43, Granger 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

