PREP FOOTBALL=

Alonso 40, Tampa Freedom 0

American 25, Coral Gables 6

Anclote 44, Bronson 6

Apopka 2, Ocoee 0

Archbishop McCarthy 41, Pine Crest 0

Armwood 34, Venice 25

Ashford, Ala. 42, Graceville 6

Atlantic Coast 14, Terry Parker 6

Atlantic Community 21, Palm Beach Gardens 14

Baldwin 40, Wolfson 3

Bartow 23, Martin County 7

Bartram Trail 20, Ponte Vedra 17

Bay 49, Arnold 0

Bishop Kenny 38, First Coast 20

Bishop McLaughlin 22, Legacy Charter 12

Bishop Snyder 16, Stanton College Prep 7

Blake 43, Leto 0

Boone 31, Timber Creek 13

Boynton Beach 51, Forest Hill 14

Bozeman School 40, FAMU 6

Braddock 24, Mourning 14

Braden River 34, Gainesville 20

Bradenton Christian 35, Keswick Christian 0

Bradford 12, Baker County 0

Branford 53, Cedar Creek Christian 0

Brookwood School, Ga. 41, Wewahitchka 0

Calvary Chapel 26, Hernando Christian 7

Cardinal Gibbons 28, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 21

St. John Neumann 34, Fort Myers Canterbury 7

Chipley 32, Hollis Christian 0

Christ's Church 48, Duval Charter 0

Christopher Columbus 28, Clearwater Academy 21

Clearwater Central Catholic 21, Berkeley Prep 14

Clewiston 28, Key West 21

Cocoa 22, Jones 20

Cougars Barron Collier Naples FL 41, St. Cloud 12

Countryside 48, Dunedin 19

Countryside Christian 40, Liberty Christian Prep 6

Crystal River 41, Weeki Wachee 0

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 41, Fivay 14

Delray American Heritage 43, Westminster Christian 34

Destin 31, Freeport 15

Dillard 27, Stranahan 16

Donahue Academy 40, Merritt Island Christian 0

Dunnellon 51, West Port 12

Durant 48, Chamberlain 6

Eagle's View 28, Bell Creek Academy 6

Naples 43, Lehigh 12

East Bay 38, Middleton 6

East Ridge 38, Pasco 21

Eastland Christian School 26, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 15

Eastside 28, Inlet Grove 9

Edgewater 24, Bishop Moore 19

Episcopal 28, Zarephath 26

Eustis 45, Harmony 3

Evangelical Christian 35, Palmetto Ridge 6

Evans 45, Lyman 36

Everglades 35, Taravella 0

Fernandina Beach 13, Providence 12

First Academy-Orlando 27, Crescent City 13

Fleming Island 40, Clay 20

Flomaton, Ala. 35, Northview 14

Fort Lauderdale 20, Deerfield Beach 0

Fort Meade 28, Sarasota 14

Fort Myers 32, North Fort Myers 19

Fort Pierce Westwood 36, Royal Palm Beach 0

George Jenkins 20, Lake Region 7

Godby 28, Ft. Walton Beach 6

Gulf 35, Mitchell 34

Gulliver Prep 17, North Miami 6

Haines City 18, Davenport 7

Hawthorne 26, Middleburg 7

Heritage 40, Satellite 0

Highland Springs, Va. 20, Miramar 14

Holy Trinity Episcopal 44, Cocoa Beach 14

Horizon 42, Orlando Freedom 27

Hudson 52, Hernando 0

IMG Academy White 41, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 18

Immokalee 47, Booker 41, OT

Impact Christian 36, Harvest Community School 0

Indian Rocks 48, Hollins 7

Jay 20, Vernon 13

Jesuit 34, Wharton 20

Jupiter 24, Dwyer 11

LaBelle 23, Glades Day 14

Lafayette 7, Dixie County 6

Lake Gibson 26, East Lake 14

Lake Mary 76, Dr. Phillips 60

Lake Mary Prep 43, Lakeside Christian 13

Lake Wales 29, Zephyrhills 7

Lakeland Christian 31, Frostproof 14

Land O'Lakes 24, River Ridge 9

Largo 35, Pinellas Park 17

Lecanto 47, Belleview 26

Leesburg 42, Moore Haven 0

Leon 31, North Florida Christian 23

First Baptist 40, Estero 7

Mainland 43, DeLand 31

Manatee 46, Lake Minneola 27

Mandarin 43, Fletcher 21

Marianna 28, Holmes County 14

Matanzas 30, South Lake 8

Melbourne Central Catholic 27, Astronaut 8

Menendez 34, Ridgeview 8

Merritt Island 49, Deltona 14

Miami Norland 48, Lakeland 34

Miami Palmetto 13, Homestead 12

Miami Springs 13, Miami Beach 6

Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 41, Oviedo Master's Academy 13

Mount Dora 13, Mount Dora Christian 7

Nature Coast Tech 35, Poinciana 14

Nease 10, Andrew Jackson 7, OT

New Smyrna Beach 42, East River 7

Newberry 68, Santa Fe 10

Niceville 29, North Miami Beach 0

North Broward 46, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 13

Northside Christian 24, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 0

Nova 18, Flanagan 12

Oak Hall 43, St. Joseph Academy 0

Oakleaf 42, Orange Park 0

Oasis Christian 26, Foundation Christian 14

Ocala Forest 37, North Marion 6

Okeechobee 49, DeSoto County 0

Olympic Heights 36, Suncoast 0

Orangewood Christian 23, St. Edward's 21

Orlando Christian 45, Wildwood 20

Orlando University 28, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0

Out-of-Door Academy 42, Berean Christian 0

Oviedo 60, Lake Brantley 47

Pace 41, Choctawhatchee 17

Palatka 45, Umatilla 6

Palm Beach Lakes 46, Joaquin Garcia 0

Palm Harbor University 28, Seminole Osceola 14

Palmetto 32, Gibbs 26

Cypress Lake 14, Gateway 9

Park Vista Community 12, Wellington 7

Parrish Community 43, North Port 0

Pensacola Catholic 34, Navarre 27, OT

Pensacola Washington 39, Pensacola 0

Pine Forest 48, Tate 21

Pine Ridge 19, Winter Springs 7

Piper 48, Cooper City 0

Plant City 20, Newsome 18

Plantation 51, Hallandale 0

Pompano Beach 14, Marathon 13

Port St. Joe 34, Liberty County 14

Raines 27, University Christian 12

Reagan/Doral 42, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

Ribault 14, Sandalwood 7

Ridge Community 46, Celebration 0

Riverside 41, Westside 0

Riverside Christian 68, First Coast Christian 14

Riverview 52, Brandon 0

Sanford Seminole 22, Rockledge 13

Santaluces 38, Pahokee 14

Sarasota Riverview 54, Southeast 0

Cape Coral 46, Ida Baker 0

Seffner Christian 28, Windermere Prep 8

Seminole 17, Boca Ciega 14

Seven Rivers Christian 41, First Academy-Leesburg 7

Gulf Coast 21, South Fort Myers 14, OT

Sickles 26, Jefferson 12

Somerset South Homestead 20, Florida Christian 7

Somerset-Canyons 48, Aubrey Rogers 10

South Broward 46, Doral Academy Charter 0

South Sumter 55, The Villages 6

South Walton 35, Baker 7

Southwest Florida Christian 19, Santa Fe Catholic 7

Spruce Creek 14, Seabreeze 6

St. Augustine 43, Bolles School 36

St. Petersburg Northeast 10, Lakewood 6

Strawberry Crest 28, King 7

Sumner 50, Bloomingdale 13

Sunlake 17, Wesley Chapel 6

Suwannee 33, Flagler Palm Coast 13

Tampa Bay Tech 28, Plant 22

Tavares 22, Port Orange Atlantic 21

Dunbar 34, Charlotte 0

Golden Gate 26, Victory Christian 7

Titusville 21, Melbourne 6

Tocoi Creek 38, Beachside 34

Tohopekaliga 56, Liberty 6

Treasure Coast 22, Kissimmee Osceola 8

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 33, Ed White 8

Mariner 30, East Lee County 18

Lely 47, Riverdale 26

True North 42, Coral Shores 7

Union County 43, Interlachen 0

University (Orange City) 35, Hagerty 14

Varela 7, Everglades Preparatory Academy 6

Vero Beach 19, Miami Northwestern 13

Wakulla 21, Chiles 17

Walton 35, Blountstown 7

Wekiva 24, Olympia 21

Westminster Academy 41, Lake Highland 2

Williston 44, Chiefland 7

Winter Haven 39, Kathleen 0

Winter Park 30, Lake Nona 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia vs. Buchholz, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Madison County vs. Carrollwood Day, ppd.

Ocala Trinity Catholic vs. Florida, ppd. to Sep 29th.

South Fork vs. Viera, ppd.

