PREP FOOTBALL=
Alonso 40, Tampa Freedom 0
American 25, Coral Gables 6
Anclote 44, Bronson 6
Apopka 2, Ocoee 0
Archbishop McCarthy 41, Pine Crest 0
Armwood 34, Venice 25
Ashford, Ala. 42, Graceville 6
Atlantic Coast 14, Terry Parker 6
Atlantic Community 21, Palm Beach Gardens 14
Baldwin 40, Wolfson 3
Bartow 23, Martin County 7
Bartram Trail 20, Ponte Vedra 17
Bay 49, Arnold 0
Bishop Kenny 38, First Coast 20
Bishop McLaughlin 22, Legacy Charter 12
Bishop Snyder 16, Stanton College Prep 7
Blake 43, Leto 0
Boone 31, Timber Creek 13
Boynton Beach 51, Forest Hill 14
Bozeman School 40, FAMU 6
Braddock 24, Mourning 14
Braden River 34, Gainesville 20
Bradenton Christian 35, Keswick Christian 0
Bradford 12, Baker County 0
Branford 53, Cedar Creek Christian 0
Brookwood School, Ga. 41, Wewahitchka 0
Calvary Chapel 26, Hernando Christian 7
Cardinal Gibbons 28, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 21
St. John Neumann 34, Fort Myers Canterbury 7
Chipley 32, Hollis Christian 0
Christ's Church 48, Duval Charter 0
Christopher Columbus 28, Clearwater Academy 21
Clearwater Central Catholic 21, Berkeley Prep 14
Clewiston 28, Key West 21
Cocoa 22, Jones 20
Cougars Barron Collier Naples FL 41, St. Cloud 12
Countryside 48, Dunedin 19
Countryside Christian 40, Liberty Christian Prep 6
Crystal River 41, Weeki Wachee 0
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 41, Fivay 14
Delray American Heritage 43, Westminster Christian 34
Destin 31, Freeport 15
Dillard 27, Stranahan 16
Donahue Academy 40, Merritt Island Christian 0
Dunnellon 51, West Port 12
Durant 48, Chamberlain 6
Eagle's View 28, Bell Creek Academy 6
Naples 43, Lehigh 12
East Bay 38, Middleton 6
East Ridge 38, Pasco 21
Eastland Christian School 26, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 15
Eastside 28, Inlet Grove 9
Edgewater 24, Bishop Moore 19
Episcopal 28, Zarephath 26
Eustis 45, Harmony 3
Evangelical Christian 35, Palmetto Ridge 6
Evans 45, Lyman 36
Everglades 35, Taravella 0
Fernandina Beach 13, Providence 12
First Academy-Orlando 27, Crescent City 13
Fleming Island 40, Clay 20
Flomaton, Ala. 35, Northview 14
Fort Lauderdale 20, Deerfield Beach 0
Fort Meade 28, Sarasota 14
Fort Myers 32, North Fort Myers 19
Fort Pierce Westwood 36, Royal Palm Beach 0
George Jenkins 20, Lake Region 7
Godby 28, Ft. Walton Beach 6
Gulf 35, Mitchell 34
Gulliver Prep 17, North Miami 6
Haines City 18, Davenport 7
Hawthorne 26, Middleburg 7
Heritage 40, Satellite 0
Highland Springs, Va. 20, Miramar 14
Holy Trinity Episcopal 44, Cocoa Beach 14
Horizon 42, Orlando Freedom 27
Hudson 52, Hernando 0
IMG Academy White 41, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 18
Immokalee 47, Booker 41, OT
Impact Christian 36, Harvest Community School 0
Indian Rocks 48, Hollins 7
Jay 20, Vernon 13
Jesuit 34, Wharton 20
Jupiter 24, Dwyer 11
LaBelle 23, Glades Day 14
Lafayette 7, Dixie County 6
Lake Gibson 26, East Lake 14
Lake Mary 76, Dr. Phillips 60
Lake Mary Prep 43, Lakeside Christian 13
Lake Wales 29, Zephyrhills 7
Lakeland Christian 31, Frostproof 14
Land O'Lakes 24, River Ridge 9
Largo 35, Pinellas Park 17
Lecanto 47, Belleview 26
Leesburg 42, Moore Haven 0
Leon 31, North Florida Christian 23
First Baptist 40, Estero 7
Mainland 43, DeLand 31
Manatee 46, Lake Minneola 27
Mandarin 43, Fletcher 21
Marianna 28, Holmes County 14
Matanzas 30, South Lake 8
Melbourne Central Catholic 27, Astronaut 8
Menendez 34, Ridgeview 8
Merritt Island 49, Deltona 14
Miami Norland 48, Lakeland 34
Miami Palmetto 13, Homestead 12
Miami Springs 13, Miami Beach 6
Middle Tennessee Christian, Tenn. 41, Oviedo Master's Academy 13
Mount Dora 13, Mount Dora Christian 7
Nature Coast Tech 35, Poinciana 14
Nease 10, Andrew Jackson 7, OT
New Smyrna Beach 42, East River 7
Newberry 68, Santa Fe 10
Niceville 29, North Miami Beach 0
North Broward 46, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 13
Northside Christian 24, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 0
Nova 18, Flanagan 12
Oak Hall 43, St. Joseph Academy 0
Oakleaf 42, Orange Park 0
Oasis Christian 26, Foundation Christian 14
Ocala Forest 37, North Marion 6
Okeechobee 49, DeSoto County 0
Olympic Heights 36, Suncoast 0
Orangewood Christian 23, St. Edward's 21
Orlando Christian 45, Wildwood 20
Orlando University 28, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0
Out-of-Door Academy 42, Berean Christian 0
Oviedo 60, Lake Brantley 47
Pace 41, Choctawhatchee 17
Palatka 45, Umatilla 6
Palm Beach Lakes 46, Joaquin Garcia 0
Palm Harbor University 28, Seminole Osceola 14
Palmetto 32, Gibbs 26
Cypress Lake 14, Gateway 9
Park Vista Community 12, Wellington 7
Parrish Community 43, North Port 0
Pensacola Catholic 34, Navarre 27, OT
Pensacola Washington 39, Pensacola 0
Pine Forest 48, Tate 21
Pine Ridge 19, Winter Springs 7
Piper 48, Cooper City 0
Plant City 20, Newsome 18
Plantation 51, Hallandale 0
Pompano Beach 14, Marathon 13
Port St. Joe 34, Liberty County 14
Raines 27, University Christian 12
Reagan/Doral 42, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0
Ribault 14, Sandalwood 7
Ridge Community 46, Celebration 0
Riverside 41, Westside 0
Riverside Christian 68, First Coast Christian 14
Riverview 52, Brandon 0
Sanford Seminole 22, Rockledge 13
Santaluces 38, Pahokee 14
Sarasota Riverview 54, Southeast 0
Cape Coral 46, Ida Baker 0
Seffner Christian 28, Windermere Prep 8
Seminole 17, Boca Ciega 14
Seven Rivers Christian 41, First Academy-Leesburg 7
Gulf Coast 21, South Fort Myers 14, OT
Sickles 26, Jefferson 12
Somerset South Homestead 20, Florida Christian 7
Somerset-Canyons 48, Aubrey Rogers 10
South Broward 46, Doral Academy Charter 0
South Sumter 55, The Villages 6
South Walton 35, Baker 7
Southwest Florida Christian 19, Santa Fe Catholic 7
Spruce Creek 14, Seabreeze 6
St. Augustine 43, Bolles School 36
St. Petersburg Northeast 10, Lakewood 6
Strawberry Crest 28, King 7
Sumner 50, Bloomingdale 13
Sunlake 17, Wesley Chapel 6
Suwannee 33, Flagler Palm Coast 13
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Plant 22
Tavares 22, Port Orange Atlantic 21
Dunbar 34, Charlotte 0
Golden Gate 26, Victory Christian 7
Titusville 21, Melbourne 6
Tocoi Creek 38, Beachside 34
Tohopekaliga 56, Liberty 6
Treasure Coast 22, Kissimmee Osceola 8
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 33, Ed White 8
Mariner 30, East Lee County 18
Lely 47, Riverdale 26
True North 42, Coral Shores 7
Union County 43, Interlachen 0
University (Orange City) 35, Hagerty 14
Varela 7, Everglades Preparatory Academy 6
Vero Beach 19, Miami Northwestern 13
Wakulla 21, Chiles 17
Walton 35, Blountstown 7
Wekiva 24, Olympia 21
Westminster Academy 41, Lake Highland 2
Williston 44, Chiefland 7
Winter Haven 39, Kathleen 0
Winter Park 30, Lake Nona 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia vs. Buchholz, ppd. to Aug 26th.
Madison County vs. Carrollwood Day, ppd.
Ocala Trinity Catholic vs. Florida, ppd. to Sep 29th.
South Fork vs. Viera, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
