BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 60, Bay City John Glenn 51

Bad Axe 43, Cass City 32

Battle Creek Central 66, Richland Gull Lake 65

Battle Creek Harper Creek 64, Jackson Northwest 52

Battle Creek Pennfield 60, Parma Western 49

Bay City Western 60, Midland Dow 52

Belleville 53, Dearborn Fordson 32

Benzie Central 58, Kingsley 35

Big Rapids 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 51

Boyne Falls 53, Harbor Light Christian 31

Bridgeport 61, Birch Run 20

Buckley 87, Leland 25

Byron 42, Otisville Lakeville 34

Cadillac 45, Traverse City Central 32

Carrollton 74, St. Louis 54

Charlevoix 52, Manton 50

Charlton Heston 54, Grand Traverse Academy 16

Chelsea 82, Stockbridge 40

Chesaning 64, Mount Morris 55

Clarkston 44, Troy 29

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 46, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

Colon 59, Climax-Scotts 33

Corunna 72, Clio 27

Dearborn 63, Livonia Stevenson 48

Dearborn Divine Child 61, Dearborn Advanced Technology 51

Deckerville 63, Mayville 44

Detroit Community 57, Southfield Bradford Academy 52

Detroit Frontier 0, Detroit Cristo Rey 0

Detroit Renaissance 106, Detroit Denby 56

Eaton Rapids 55, Lansing Catholic 53

Fenton 68, Flint Kearsley 61

Flat Rock 39, New Boston Huron 30

Flint Beecher 77, Flint Southwestern 33

Flint Hamady 84, Burton Bendle 72

Flushing 72, Holly 47

Fowlerville 61, Mason 46

Frankenmuth 72, Saginaw Swan Valley 33

Freeland 74, Essexville Garber 56

Fremont 60, Newaygo 44

Goodrich 58, Ortonville Brandon 44

Grand Haven 58, Hudsonville 50

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 86, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 36

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 65, Lowell 31

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 86, Cedar Springs 59

Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 26

Grandville Calvin Christian 77, Belding 40

Hancock 45, Ontonagon 43

Harbor Beach 51, Brown City 46

Hemlock 58, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 16

Houghton Lake 36, Beal City 33, OT

Howell 60, Plymouth 43

Hudsonville Unity Christian 66, Allendale 56

Ionia 69, Charlotte 48

Ithaca 53, Millington 41

Jackson Lumen Christi 49, Hastings 46

Kalamazoo Christian 41, Lawton 38

Kinde-North Huron 72, Kingston 43

Lake City 65, Roscommon 38

Lake Fenton 74, Owosso 42

Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Leslie 40

Lansing Everett 63, Jackson 56

Lapeer 57, Mount Pleasant 56

Leroy Pine River 39, McBain 38

Lincoln Park 48, Gibraltar Carlson 35

Linden 56, Swartz Creek 41

Macomb Dakota 53, Roseville 47

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 43, Royal Oak Shrine 33

Maple City Glen Lake 40, Frankfort 39

Marlette 54, Capac 19

Marshall 64, Coldwater 55

Martin 52, Kalamazoo Hackett 42

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 86, Evart 49

Memphis 58, Ubly 54

Menominee 77, Escanaba 44

Monroe Jefferson 51, Grosse Ile 49

Morley-Stanwood 52, White Cloud 49

Morrice 60, Burton Atherton 34

Muskegon 74, Zeeland West 57

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59, Wyoming 51

North Muskegon 53, Montague 48, OT

Northville 51, Brighton 38

Notre Dame Prep 58, Rochester 36

Otsego 46, Three Rivers 32

Ovid-Elsie 54, New Lothrop 42

Peck 62, Bay City All Saints 36

Perry 55, Lansing Christian 48

Pinckney 57, Bedford 54

Plainwell 69, Allegan 44

Port Huron 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 21

Port Huron Northern 72, Fraser 53

Portage Central 61, Portage Northern 31

Posen 53, Atlanta 41

Ravenna 58, Oakridge High School 50

Redford Thurston 47, Garden City 34

Redford Union 47, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 43

Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 19

Riverview 48, Milan 37

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Auburn Hills Avondale 35

Rockford 66, Caledonia 53

Royal Oak 41, Berkley 40

Schoolcraft 66, Coloma 50

Southfield Christian 66, Lenawee Christian 54

Sparta 59, Hopkins 58

Spring Lake 57, Fruitport 38

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 70, Marysville 32

St. Joseph 57, Mattawan 54

Standish-Sterling 78, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 44

Stevensville Lakeshore 50, Battle Creek Lakeview 39

Summit Academy North 72, Westfield 20

Suttons Bay 48, Onekama 41

Troy Athens 50, Ferndale University 49

Utica Eisenhower 55, New Haven 52

Vicksburg 54, Paw Paw 34

Warren Lincoln 78, Sterling Heights 20

Warren Woods Tower 54, St. Clair 47

Westwood 67, Iron Mountain 46

White Lake Lakeland 49, Milford 42

Whitehall 80, Hart 70

Williamston 76, Haslett 35

Wyoming Godwin Heights 85, Comstock Park 43

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 74, Grand River Prep 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist vs. Plymouth Christian, ccd.

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.

Cassopolis vs. Mendon, ccd.

Centreville vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.

Comstock vs. Bangor, ccd.

Delton Kellogg vs. Fennville, ccd.

Detroit East English vs. Detroit Osborn, ccd.

Detroit HFA vs. Harper Woods, ccd.

Galesburg-Augusta vs. Watervliet, ccd.

Gobles vs. Constantine, ccd.

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Wayland Union, ccd.

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.

Lansing Eastern vs. St. Johns, ccd.

Lawrence vs. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, ccd.

Livonia Franklin vs. Wayne Memorial, ccd.

Madison Heights Lamphere vs. Clawson, ccd.

Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.

Marcellus vs. Hartford, ccd.

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.

Novi Christian vs. Whitmore Lake, ccd.

Parchment vs. Niles Brandywine, ccd.

Romulus vs. Melvindale, ccd.

Sturgis vs. Niles, ccd.

Taylor Prep vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.

White Pigeon vs. Decatur, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you