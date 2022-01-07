BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 60, Bay City John Glenn 51
Bad Axe 43, Cass City 32
Battle Creek Central 66, Richland Gull Lake 65
Battle Creek Harper Creek 64, Jackson Northwest 52
Battle Creek Pennfield 60, Parma Western 49
Bay City Western 60, Midland Dow 52
Belleville 53, Dearborn Fordson 32
Benzie Central 58, Kingsley 35
Big Rapids 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 51
Boyne Falls 53, Harbor Light Christian 31
Bridgeport 61, Birch Run 20
Buckley 87, Leland 25
Byron 42, Otisville Lakeville 34
Cadillac 45, Traverse City Central 32
Carrollton 74, St. Louis 54
Charlevoix 52, Manton 50
Charlton Heston 54, Grand Traverse Academy 16
Chelsea 82, Stockbridge 40
Chesaning 64, Mount Morris 55
Clarkston 44, Troy 29
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 46, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37
Colon 59, Climax-Scotts 33
Corunna 72, Clio 27
Dearborn 63, Livonia Stevenson 48
Dearborn Divine Child 61, Dearborn Advanced Technology 51
Deckerville 63, Mayville 44
Detroit Community 57, Southfield Bradford Academy 52
Detroit Frontier 0, Detroit Cristo Rey 0
Detroit Renaissance 106, Detroit Denby 56
Eaton Rapids 55, Lansing Catholic 53
Fenton 68, Flint Kearsley 61
Flat Rock 39, New Boston Huron 30
Flint Beecher 77, Flint Southwestern 33
Flint Hamady 84, Burton Bendle 72
Flushing 72, Holly 47
Fowlerville 61, Mason 46
Frankenmuth 72, Saginaw Swan Valley 33
Freeland 74, Essexville Garber 56
Fremont 60, Newaygo 44
Goodrich 58, Ortonville Brandon 44
Grand Haven 58, Hudsonville 50
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 86, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 36
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 65, Lowell 31
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 86, Cedar Springs 59
Grand Rapids South Christian 66, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 26
Grandville Calvin Christian 77, Belding 40
Hancock 45, Ontonagon 43
Harbor Beach 51, Brown City 46
Hemlock 58, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 16
Houghton Lake 36, Beal City 33, OT
Howell 60, Plymouth 43
Hudsonville Unity Christian 66, Allendale 56
Ionia 69, Charlotte 48
Ithaca 53, Millington 41
Jackson Lumen Christi 49, Hastings 46
Kalamazoo Christian 41, Lawton 38
Kinde-North Huron 72, Kingston 43
Lake City 65, Roscommon 38
Lake Fenton 74, Owosso 42
Lake Odessa Lakewood 47, Leslie 40
Lansing Everett 63, Jackson 56
Lapeer 57, Mount Pleasant 56
Leroy Pine River 39, McBain 38
Lincoln Park 48, Gibraltar Carlson 35
Linden 56, Swartz Creek 41
Macomb Dakota 53, Roseville 47
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 43, Royal Oak Shrine 33
Maple City Glen Lake 40, Frankfort 39
Marlette 54, Capac 19
Marshall 64, Coldwater 55
Martin 52, Kalamazoo Hackett 42
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 86, Evart 49
Memphis 58, Ubly 54
Menominee 77, Escanaba 44
Monroe Jefferson 51, Grosse Ile 49
Morley-Stanwood 52, White Cloud 49
Morrice 60, Burton Atherton 34
Muskegon 74, Zeeland West 57
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 59, Wyoming 51
North Muskegon 53, Montague 48, OT
Northville 51, Brighton 38
Notre Dame Prep 58, Rochester 36
Otsego 46, Three Rivers 32
Ovid-Elsie 54, New Lothrop 42
Peck 62, Bay City All Saints 36
Perry 55, Lansing Christian 48
Pinckney 57, Bedford 54
Plainwell 69, Allegan 44
Port Huron 59, Clinton Township Clintondale 21
Port Huron Northern 72, Fraser 53
Portage Central 61, Portage Northern 31
Posen 53, Atlanta 41
Ravenna 58, Oakridge High School 50
Redford Thurston 47, Garden City 34
Redford Union 47, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 43
Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 19
Riverview 48, Milan 37
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 38, Auburn Hills Avondale 35
Rockford 66, Caledonia 53
Royal Oak 41, Berkley 40
Schoolcraft 66, Coloma 50
Southfield Christian 66, Lenawee Christian 54
Sparta 59, Hopkins 58
Spring Lake 57, Fruitport 38
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 70, Marysville 32
St. Joseph 57, Mattawan 54
Standish-Sterling 78, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 44
Stevensville Lakeshore 50, Battle Creek Lakeview 39
Summit Academy North 72, Westfield 20
Suttons Bay 48, Onekama 41
Troy Athens 50, Ferndale University 49
Utica Eisenhower 55, New Haven 52
Vicksburg 54, Paw Paw 34
Warren Lincoln 78, Sterling Heights 20
Warren Woods Tower 54, St. Clair 47
Westwood 67, Iron Mountain 46
White Lake Lakeland 49, Milford 42
Whitehall 80, Hart 70
Williamston 76, Haslett 35
Wyoming Godwin Heights 85, Comstock Park 43
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 74, Grand River Prep 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist vs. Plymouth Christian, ccd.
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.
Cassopolis vs. Mendon, ccd.
Centreville vs. Bloomingdale, ccd.
Comstock vs. Bangor, ccd.
Delton Kellogg vs. Fennville, ccd.
Detroit East English vs. Detroit Osborn, ccd.
Detroit HFA vs. Harper Woods, ccd.
Galesburg-Augusta vs. Watervliet, ccd.
Gobles vs. Constantine, ccd.
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Wayland Union, ccd.
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.
Lansing Eastern vs. St. Johns, ccd.
Lawrence vs. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, ccd.
Livonia Franklin vs. Wayne Memorial, ccd.
Madison Heights Lamphere vs. Clawson, ccd.
Marcellus Howardsville Christian vs. Three Oaks River Valley, ccd.
Marcellus vs. Hartford, ccd.
Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Muskegon Heights, ccd.
Novi Christian vs. Whitmore Lake, ccd.
Parchment vs. Niles Brandywine, ccd.
Romulus vs. Melvindale, ccd.
Sturgis vs. Niles, ccd.
Taylor Prep vs. Ann Arbor Central Academy, ccd.
White Pigeon vs. Decatur, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/