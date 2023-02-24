BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 64, Nekoosa 45

Appleton North 74, Oshkosh West 54

Ashwaubenon 74, Notre Dame 63

Auburndale 53, Edgar 27

Barneveld 67, Black Hawk 40

Berlin 54, Plymouth 51

Big Foot 57, Clinton 55

Black River Falls 59, Westby 39

Burlington 58, Waterford 56

Cambridge 73, Wisconsin Heights 61

Cameron 78, Ashland 34

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 70, Spooner 57

Clintonville 82, Denmark 72

Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 21

D.C. Everest 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48

De Pere 74, Pulaski 54

Dodgeville 57, River Valley 41

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Mishicot 44

Faith Christian 71, Kenosha Reuther 70

Fort Atkinson 63, Watertown 45

Frederic 81, Birchwood 55

Gibraltar 42, Algoma 40

Gilmanton 60, Independence 41

Green Bay Southwest 71, Green Bay Preble 57

Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Case 40

Kewaunee 84, Sturgeon Bay 45

Madison Abundant Life 83, Madison Country Day 33

Manitowoc Lincoln 63, Sheboygan South 41

Marathon 76, Assumption 46

Marshfield 84, Merrill 52

Mauston 60, Westfield Area 45

Messmer 80, Augustine Prep 44

Milwaukee Hamilton 63, Milwaukee King 62

Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Golda Meir 55

Mondovi 68, Boyceville 40

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 79, Montello 46

Newman Catholic 68, Stratford 46

Oregon 81, Portage 58

Oshkosh North 73, Neenah 59

Owen-Withee 67, Osseo-Fairchild 46

Pittsville 76, Rosholt 53

Port Washington 66, West Bend West 64

Prentice 62, Rib Lake 47

Randolph 50, Markesan 44

Regis 79, Augusta 68

Rhinelander 52, Tomahawk 42

Seymour 50, Green Bay West 40

Sheboygan North 64, Bay Port 58

South Milwaukee 65, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 45

Spencer 64, Stanley-Boyd 60

St. Croix Falls 62, Grantsburg 44

Sun Prairie 89, Madison West 60

Tigerton 72, Wolf River Lutheran 36

University School of Milwaukee 72, University Lake/Trinity 61

Watertown Maranatha Baptist 73, Waukesha Christian 26

Waunakee 73, Stoughton 61

Wayland Academy 66, Dodgeland 56

Whitehall 55, Eleva-Strum 42

Williams Bay 74, Palmyra-Eagle 44

Wisconsin Dells 65, Wautoma 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you