BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 64, Nekoosa 45
Appleton North 74, Oshkosh West 54
Ashwaubenon 74, Notre Dame 63
Auburndale 53, Edgar 27
Barneveld 67, Black Hawk 40
Berlin 54, Plymouth 51
Big Foot 57, Clinton 55
Black River Falls 59, Westby 39
Burlington 58, Waterford 56
Cambridge 73, Wisconsin Heights 61
Cameron 78, Ashland 34
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 70, Spooner 57
Clintonville 82, Denmark 72
Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 21
D.C. Everest 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48
De Pere 74, Pulaski 54
Dodgeville 57, River Valley 41
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Mishicot 44
Faith Christian 71, Kenosha Reuther 70
Fort Atkinson 63, Watertown 45
Frederic 81, Birchwood 55
Gibraltar 42, Algoma 40
Gilmanton 60, Independence 41
Green Bay Southwest 71, Green Bay Preble 57
Kenosha Indian Trail 62, Racine Case 40
Kewaunee 84, Sturgeon Bay 45
Madison Abundant Life 83, Madison Country Day 33
Manitowoc Lincoln 63, Sheboygan South 41
Marathon 76, Assumption 46
Marshfield 84, Merrill 52
Mauston 60, Westfield Area 45
Messmer 80, Augustine Prep 44
Milwaukee Hamilton 63, Milwaukee King 62
Milwaukee Vincent 60, Milwaukee Golda Meir 55
Mondovi 68, Boyceville 40
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 79, Montello 46
Newman Catholic 68, Stratford 46
Oregon 81, Portage 58
Oshkosh North 73, Neenah 59
Owen-Withee 67, Osseo-Fairchild 46
Pittsville 76, Rosholt 53
Port Washington 66, West Bend West 64
Prentice 62, Rib Lake 47
Randolph 50, Markesan 44
Regis 79, Augusta 68
Rhinelander 52, Tomahawk 42
Seymour 50, Green Bay West 40
Sheboygan North 64, Bay Port 58
South Milwaukee 65, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 45
Spencer 64, Stanley-Boyd 60
St. Croix Falls 62, Grantsburg 44
Sun Prairie 89, Madison West 60
Tigerton 72, Wolf River Lutheran 36
University School of Milwaukee 72, University Lake/Trinity 61
Watertown Maranatha Baptist 73, Waukesha Christian 26
Waunakee 73, Stoughton 61
Wayland Academy 66, Dodgeland 56
Whitehall 55, Eleva-Strum 42
Williams Bay 74, Palmyra-Eagle 44
Wisconsin Dells 65, Wautoma 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
