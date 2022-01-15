BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke Classical 44, William Smith 39
Alamosa 47, Pagosa Springs 43
Briggsdale 56, Union Colony Preparatory School 50
Castle View 67, Ponderosa 62
Centauri 53, Montezuma-Cortez 42
Chaparral 60, Mountain Vista 59
D'Evelyn 51, Elizabeth 34
Denver East 89, Regis Groff 38
Denver West 41, Skyview 38
Discovery Canyon 67, Cheyenne Mountain 53
FMHS 57, Delta 48
Fossil Ridge 83, Mountain Range 38
Frederick 66, Mountain View 55
Front Range Baptist 51, Prairie 48
Glenwood Springs 71, Rifle High School 37
Green Mountain 47, Evergreen High School 31
Highland 68, Front Range Christian School 50
Highlands Ranch 52, Heritage 37
Hinkley 66, Aurora Central 50
Ignacio 57, Ouray 40
Limon 69, Flagler 14
Merino 51, Caliche 36
Niwot 66, Northridge 57
Northfield 57, Denver North 51
Olathe 55, North Fork 53
Palisade 52, Steamboat Springs 42
Ralston Valley 74, Arvada West 37
Rangely 44, De Beque 33
Rocky Mountain 65, Fairview 53
Silver Creek 55, Erie 33
Simla 65, Pikes Peak 43
Standley Lake 51, Golden 48
Stargate School 65, Prospect Ridge Academy 60
Sterling 64, University 46
Stratton 49, Fleming 36
Thompson Valley 86, Berthoud 54
ThunderRidge 69, Douglas County 64
Vail Christian 43, Caprock Academy 42
Vail Mountain School 48, Hayden 37
Vista Ridge 47, Palmer Ridge 31
Wiley 54, Kit Carson 43
Wray 47, Holyoke 43
Yuma 82, Akron 35
