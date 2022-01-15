BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke Classical 44, William Smith 39

Alamosa 47, Pagosa Springs 43

Briggsdale 56, Union Colony Preparatory School 50

Castle View 67, Ponderosa 62

Centauri 53, Montezuma-Cortez 42

Chaparral 60, Mountain Vista 59

D'Evelyn 51, Elizabeth 34

Denver East 89, Regis Groff 38

Denver West 41, Skyview 38

Discovery Canyon 67, Cheyenne Mountain 53

FMHS 57, Delta 48

Fossil Ridge 83, Mountain Range 38

Frederick 66, Mountain View 55

Front Range Baptist 51, Prairie 48

Glenwood Springs 71, Rifle High School 37

Green Mountain 47, Evergreen High School 31

Highland 68, Front Range Christian School 50

Highlands Ranch 52, Heritage 37

Hinkley 66, Aurora Central 50

Ignacio 57, Ouray 40

Limon 69, Flagler 14

Merino 51, Caliche 36

Niwot 66, Northridge 57

Northfield 57, Denver North 51

Olathe 55, North Fork 53

Palisade 52, Steamboat Springs 42

Ralston Valley 74, Arvada West 37

Rangely 44, De Beque 33

Rocky Mountain 65, Fairview 53

Silver Creek 55, Erie 33

Simla 65, Pikes Peak 43

Standley Lake 51, Golden 48

Stargate School 65, Prospect Ridge Academy 60

Sterling 64, University 46

Stratton 49, Fleming 36

Thompson Valley 86, Berthoud 54

ThunderRidge 69, Douglas County 64

Vail Christian 43, Caprock Academy 42

Vail Mountain School 48, Hayden 37

Vista Ridge 47, Palmer Ridge 31

Wiley 54, Kit Carson 43

Wray 47, Holyoke 43

Yuma 82, Akron 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

