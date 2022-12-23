BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 40, Hartsville 39

Berea 53, Greenwood 50

Carolina Intl, N.C. 64, Andrews 59

Clinton 41, Heathwood Hall 37

Gray Collegiate Academy 50, Ridge View 44

Hanahan 56, Burke 45

Indian Land 65, Monroe Sun Valley, N.C. 58

Lancaster 74, Westside-Augusta, Ga. 68

Seneca 45, Pickens 40

South Atlanta, Ga. 70, Blue Ridge 56

Southside 73, Greer Middle College 60

Sumter 52, West Ashley 42

T.L. Hanna 87, Westwood 57

Westside 61, D.W. Daniel 55

White Knoll 57, Gastonia Highland Tech, N.C. 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dreher vs. Dutch Fork, ccd.

