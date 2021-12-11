GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 53, Warrenton 25
Baker 59, Estacada 4
Barlow 64, Sheldon 42
Beaverton 58, West Salem 43
Bend 41, North Medford 32
Canby 51, North Salem 37
Churchill 31, Crescent Valley 30
Clackamas 64, McMinnville 24
Coquille 39, Lowell 28
Corbett 60, Stevenson, Wash. 15
Corvallis 49, North Eugene 42
Crater 54, Mazama 23
Creswell 54, Scio 30
Douglas 78, Rogue River 24
Douglas, Nev. 55, Grants Pass 40
Forest Grove 45, McDaniel 41
Franklin 55, Reynolds 12
Grant 47, Nelson 35
Henley 51, St. Mary's 25
Hidden Valley 45, Eagle Point 44
Jefferson PDX 38, Tualatin 30
Jesuit 57, Central Catholic 10
Lake Oswego 43, Gresham 18
Lakeridge 57, Sherwood 55, OT
Lebanon 52, Sprague 37
Lincoln 45, Glencoe 39
Marist 51, Valley Catholic 34
McNary 50, Thurston 44
Mohawk 42, Perrydale 19
Molalla 30, La Grande 28
Mountain View 70, Roseburg 31
Newport 59, Yamhill-Carlton 40
North Valley 43, Cottage Grove 40
Oakridge 37, North Lake 34
Oregon City 63, Cleveland 35
Philomath 44, Astoria 31
Ridgeview 52, West Albany 49
Santiam Christian 54, Western Christian High School 27
Silverton 48, Springfield 33
South Salem 70, South Eugene 46
South Umpqua 48, Illinois Valley 28
Sutherlin 50, Phoenix 20
Tigard 40, Sunset 29
Weiser, Idaho 45, Vale 24
Wells 38, Newberg 24
West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 49, The Dalles 19
Westview 56, Liberty 29
Willamina 65, Kennedy 7
Yoncalla 56, Triangle Lake 35
2A Preview=
Bandon 45, Heppner 21
Bonanza 33, Weston-McEwen 24
Stanfield 48, Culver 15
Arlington Snowball=
Four Rivers Community School 34, Griswold 30
Ione/Arlington 52, Klickitat, Wash. 17
Calvin Haitt Memorial Tournament=
Enterprise 64, Adrian 41
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Dufur 37, Imbler 26
Echo 49, Tri-Valley, Idaho 39
Jordan Valley 37, Joseph 18
Prairie City 49, Powder Valley 29
Columbia River Clash=
McLoughlin 41, Riverside 37
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Condon 23, Elkton 20
Vernonia 46, C.S. Lewis 15
Cow Creek Classic=
Camas Valley 25, Mapleton 12
Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Riddle 26
Harney County Crossover=
Burns 47, Damascus Christian 30
Crane 31, Lakeview 23
Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=
Harrisburg 41, Blanchet Catholic 21
Monroe 56, Siuslaw 19
Hawk Invitational=
Trout Lake, Wash. 61, Open Door 22
Wallowa 51, Horizon Christian Hood River 12
John Howey Memorial=
Central Christian 29, Cove 20
South Wasco County 44, Monument/Dayville 13
Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=
Junction City 52, Sweet Home 23
Klamath 44, Seaside 31
Myrtle Trees Classic=
Brookings-Harbor 44, Nestucca 24
Myrtle Point 54, Glide 23
OES Invitational=
Regis 49, Oregon Episcopal 39
Riverdale 44, North Marion 36
Running Raider Tournament=
Butte Valley, Calif. 21, Crosspoint Christian 18, OT
Southwest Christian Invitational=
Southwest Christian 29, Jewell 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aloha vs. Parkrose, ccd.
Gladstone vs. Banks, ccd.
