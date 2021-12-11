GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 53, Warrenton 25

Baker 59, Estacada 4

Barlow 64, Sheldon 42

Beaverton 58, West Salem 43

Bend 41, North Medford 32

Canby 51, North Salem 37

Churchill 31, Crescent Valley 30

Clackamas 64, McMinnville 24

Coquille 39, Lowell 28

Corbett 60, Stevenson, Wash. 15

Corvallis 49, North Eugene 42

Crater 54, Mazama 23

Creswell 54, Scio 30

Douglas 78, Rogue River 24

Douglas, Nev. 55, Grants Pass 40

Forest Grove 45, McDaniel 41

Franklin 55, Reynolds 12

Grant 47, Nelson 35

Henley 51, St. Mary's 25

Hidden Valley 45, Eagle Point 44

Jefferson PDX 38, Tualatin 30

Jesuit 57, Central Catholic 10

Lake Oswego 43, Gresham 18

Lakeridge 57, Sherwood 55, OT

Lebanon 52, Sprague 37

Lincoln 45, Glencoe 39

Marist 51, Valley Catholic 34

McNary 50, Thurston 44

Mohawk 42, Perrydale 19

Molalla 30, La Grande 28

Mountain View 70, Roseburg 31

Newport 59, Yamhill-Carlton 40

North Valley 43, Cottage Grove 40

Oakridge 37, North Lake 34

Oregon City 63, Cleveland 35

Philomath 44, Astoria 31

Ridgeview 52, West Albany 49

Santiam Christian 54, Western Christian High School 27

Silverton 48, Springfield 33

South Salem 70, South Eugene 46

South Umpqua 48, Illinois Valley 28

Sutherlin 50, Phoenix 20

Tigard 40, Sunset 29

Weiser, Idaho 45, Vale 24

Wells 38, Newberg 24

West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 49, The Dalles 19

Westview 56, Liberty 29

Willamina 65, Kennedy 7

Yoncalla 56, Triangle Lake 35

2A Preview=

Bandon 45, Heppner 21

Bonanza 33, Weston-McEwen 24

Stanfield 48, Culver 15

Arlington Snowball=

Four Rivers Community School 34, Griswold 30

Ione/Arlington 52, Klickitat, Wash. 17

Calvin Haitt Memorial Tournament=

Enterprise 64, Adrian 41

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Dufur 37, Imbler 26

Echo 49, Tri-Valley, Idaho 39

Jordan Valley 37, Joseph 18

Prairie City 49, Powder Valley 29

Columbia River Clash=

McLoughlin 41, Riverside 37

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Condon 23, Elkton 20

Vernonia 46, C.S. Lewis 15

Cow Creek Classic=

Camas Valley 25, Mapleton 12

Umpqua Valley Christian 49, Riddle 26

Harney County Crossover=

Burns 47, Damascus Christian 30

Crane 31, Lakeview 23

Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=

Harrisburg 41, Blanchet Catholic 21

Monroe 56, Siuslaw 19

Hawk Invitational=

Trout Lake, Wash. 61, Open Door 22

Wallowa 51, Horizon Christian Hood River 12

John Howey Memorial=

Central Christian 29, Cove 20

South Wasco County 44, Monument/Dayville 13

Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=

Junction City 52, Sweet Home 23

Klamath 44, Seaside 31

Myrtle Trees Classic=

Brookings-Harbor 44, Nestucca 24

Myrtle Point 54, Glide 23

OES Invitational=

Regis 49, Oregon Episcopal 39

Riverdale 44, North Marion 36

Running Raider Tournament=

Butte Valley, Calif. 21, Crosspoint Christian 18, OT

Southwest Christian Invitational=

Southwest Christian 29, Jewell 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aloha vs. Parkrose, ccd.

Gladstone vs. Banks, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

