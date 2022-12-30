BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 58, Cambria-Friesland 44
Almond-Bancroft 69, Assumption 61
Altoona 57, Cumberland 56
Amherst 45, Pacelli 39
Arrowhead 60, Northland Pines 40
Ashwaubenon 78, Plymouth 64
Big Foot 62, Williams Bay 40
Bruce 70, Webster 69
Catholic Central 42, Milwaukee South 38
Chippewa Falls 71, Merrill 55
Cudahy 75, Saint Francis 54
De Pere 74, Brookfield East 34
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 70, Horicon 44
Fort Atkinson 52, Lake Mills 49
Frederic 84, South Shore 45
Freeport, Ill. 61, Monroe 55
Heritage Christian 62, River Ridge 53
Howards Grove 57, Randolph 37
Hurley 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 46
Lake City, Minn. 59, Saint Croix Central 44
Little Chute 69, Waupaca 50
Luther 81, Mondovi 62
Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53
Manitowoc Lincoln 78, Reedsburg Area 21
Marshall 81, Hustisford 36
Menominee, Mich. 49, Marinette 34
Milwaukee Hamilton 105, Madison East 83
Muskego 68, Cedarburg 59
New Glarus 69, Pardeeville 62
Oconto 73, Oconto Falls 68
Oshkosh North 86, Wisconsin Lutheran 75
Oshkosh West 61, Adams-Friendship 37
Owen-Withee 57, Bangor 51
Platteville 63, Dodgeville 40
Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 63, New Richmond 54
Royall 46, Cashton 32
St. Mary Catholic 83, Newman Catholic 72
Stevens Point 57, Eau Claire North 37
Stoughton 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48
The Prairie School 66, Columbus Catholic 45
Union Grove 69, Racine Park 67
Waukesha North 74, University School of Milwaukee 56
Wausau East 78, Stratford 62
Westosha Central 65, Racine Case 63
Wilmot Union 76, Kenosha Tremper 62
Winona Cotter, Minn. 43, Prairie du Chien 37
Xavier 64, Martin Luther 62
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
