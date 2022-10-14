PREP FOOTBALL=

Athens 49, Riverton 0

Bolingbrook 44, Lincoln Way Central 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Stagg 0

Burlington Central 43, Cary-Grove 36

Colfax Ridgeview 41, Heyworth 6

Deerfield 43, Maine East 6

Fithian Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13

IC Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14

Metamora def. East Peoria, forfeit

Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0

Palatine 41, Schaumburg 6

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0

Ridgewood 37, Aurora Central Catholic 12

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Springfield Lanphier 6

Tri-Valley 6, Eureka 0

Unity-Payson 46, Carrollton 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

