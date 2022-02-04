PREP HOCKEY=

Bloomington Jefferson 6, New Prague 0

Chanhassen 5, St. Louis Park 0

Dodge County 6, Hopkins 3

Duluth Denfeld 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3, OT

Ely 6, WSFLG, Wis. 4

Farmington 3, Apple Valley 0

Greenway 5, Crookston 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 6, North Shore Storm 1

Hill-Murray 4, Edina 3, OT

Lake of the Woods 8, Moose Lake Area 0

Minnesota River 6, Redwood Valley 1

New Ulm 4, Windom 3

River Lakes 4, Mora/Milaca 1

Rochester Lourdes 10, Fairmont 4

Roseau 8, East Grand Forks 1

South St. Paul 2, Roseville 1

St. Paul Highland Park 3, Northern Edge 1

St. Paul Johnson 3, Minnehaha Academy 2

Warroad 4, Thief River Falls 3, OT

