PREP HOCKEY=
Bloomington Jefferson 6, New Prague 0
Chanhassen 5, St. Louis Park 0
Dodge County 6, Hopkins 3
Duluth Denfeld 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 3, OT
Ely 6, WSFLG, Wis. 4
Farmington 3, Apple Valley 0
Greenway 5, Crookston 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 6, North Shore Storm 1
Hill-Murray 4, Edina 3, OT
Lake of the Woods 8, Moose Lake Area 0
Minnesota River 6, Redwood Valley 1
New Ulm 4, Windom 3
River Lakes 4, Mora/Milaca 1
Rochester Lourdes 10, Fairmont 4
Roseau 8, East Grand Forks 1
South St. Paul 2, Roseville 1
St. Paul Highland Park 3, Northern Edge 1
St. Paul Johnson 3, Minnehaha Academy 2
Warroad 4, Thief River Falls 3, OT
