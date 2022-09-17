PREP FOOTBALL=

ALA-West Foothills 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6

Canyon View 27, Tolleson 0

Casteel High School 23, Williams Field 20

Corona Del Sol 21, Perry 13

Eastmark 42, San Tan Foothills 0

El Capitan 42, Joseph City 32

Gila Ridge 19, Yuma Cibola 6

Highland Prep 27, Pinon 18

Keams Canyon Hopi 14, Tuba City 12

Liberty 50, Valor Christian, Colo. 7

Many Farms 44, Glendale North Pointe 0

Morenci 21, Willcox 14

Page 40, Kayenta Monument Valley 35

Phoenix Cortez def. Tucson Santa Rita, forfeit

Phoenix Maryvale 47, Ajo 0

Phoenix Pinnacle 39, Queen Creek 13

Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Benson 0

San Tan Charter 16, Tanque Verde 7

Scottsdale Prep 53, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0

Show Low 57, Winslow 0

Snowflake 49, Glendale 10

Thatcher 40, Safford 2

Tucson Sabino 55, Tucson Palo Verde 6

Whiteriver Alchesay 6, Globe 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bullhead City Mohave vs. ALA-Anthem South, ccd.

Cibecue vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.

Heritage Academy - Laveen vs. Rock Point, ccd.

Salome vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.

Tuba City Greyhills vs. Mountainside, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

