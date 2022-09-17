PREP FOOTBALL=
ALA-West Foothills 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 6
Canyon View 27, Tolleson 0
Casteel High School 23, Williams Field 20
Corona Del Sol 21, Perry 13
Eastmark 42, San Tan Foothills 0
El Capitan 42, Joseph City 32
Gila Ridge 19, Yuma Cibola 6
Highland Prep 27, Pinon 18
Keams Canyon Hopi 14, Tuba City 12
Liberty 50, Valor Christian, Colo. 7
Many Farms 44, Glendale North Pointe 0
Morenci 21, Willcox 14
Page 40, Kayenta Monument Valley 35
Phoenix Cortez def. Tucson Santa Rita, forfeit
Phoenix Maryvale 47, Ajo 0
Phoenix Pinnacle 39, Queen Creek 13
Pusch Ridge Christian 59, Benson 0
San Tan Charter 16, Tanque Verde 7
Scottsdale Prep 53, NFL YET College Prep Academy 0
Show Low 57, Winslow 0
Snowflake 49, Glendale 10
Thatcher 40, Safford 2
Tucson Sabino 55, Tucson Palo Verde 6
Whiteriver Alchesay 6, Globe 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bullhead City Mohave vs. ALA-Anthem South, ccd.
Cibecue vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.
Heritage Academy - Laveen vs. Rock Point, ccd.
Salome vs. Phoenix School-Deaf, ccd.
Tuba City Greyhills vs. Mountainside, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.