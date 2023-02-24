GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MPA Playoffs=
Final=
Class A North=
Lawrence 61, Gardiner Area 54
Class A South=
Brunswick 45, Gray-New Gloucester 23
Class B South=
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 56, Oceanside (Coop) 47
Semifinal=
Class C North=
Dexter Regional 56, Central Aroostook 51
Penobscot Valley 42, Hodgdon 26
Class C South=
North Yarmouth Academy 47, Hall-Dale 39
Old Orchard Beach 59, Kents Hill 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
