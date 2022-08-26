PREP FOOTBALL=
Arkadelphia 41, Camden Fairview 21
Ashdown 28, Hamburg 13
Batesville 40, Searcy 39
Bentonville 56, Broken Arrow, Okla. 46
Bentonville West 28, Booker T. Washington, Okla. 7
Bigelow 41, Atkins 20
Booneville 36, Dollarway 6
Brinkley 44, Marvell 8
Brookland 6, Jonesboro Westside 0
Camden Harmony Grove 39, Junction City 0
Centerpoint 34, Hackett 32
Dardanelle 43, LR Hall 7
DeSoto 52, Calhoun Aca., Miss. 6
DeWitt 28, Barton 16
Elkins 32, Pottsville 14
Farmington 49, Greenbrier 20
Fayetteville 31, Cabot 28
Gentry 41, Westville, Okla. 8
Glen Rose 38, Crossett 28
Gosnell 44, Piggott 7
Harding Academy 51, Valley View 35
Harmony Grove 41, LV Lakeside 6
Harrison 24, Springdale 14
Hoxie 14, Trumann 6
LR Catholic 23, North Little Rock 6
LR Christian 41, LR Central 6
LR Episcopal 47, Decatur 0
Lake Hamilton 47, HS Lakeside 20
Lamar 35, Huntsville 12
Lincoln 58, Greenland 38
Lonoke 43, Cent Ark Christian 13
Magnet Cove 45, Poyen 22
Malvern 35, Riverview 0
Mansfield 41, Magazine 6
Melbourne 34, Bald Knob 14
Mineral Springs 45, Jessieville 30
Morrilton 13, Russellville 7
Mountain View 46, Izard County 20
Nettleton 49, Mountain Home 39
Newport 34, Osceola 28
Ozark 48, Clarksville 28
Pea Ridge 27, Gravette 20
Perryville 48, Cedarville 18
Pocahontas 28, Southside Batesville 7
Pulaski Academy 55, Pulaski Robinson 29
Rector 50, Marshall 18
Rison 31, Dumas 12
Rivercrest 47, Manila 12
Rogers Heritage 16, Siloam Springs 14
Star City 49, Bauxite 14
Stillwater, Okla. 41, Greenwood 27
Stuttgart 31, Warren 28
Tunica Academy, Miss. 38, West Memphis Christian 6
Waldron 48, Paris 7
Walnut Ridge 32, Highland 22
West Fork 28, Green Forest 14
West Memphis 27, Jonesboro 20
Wynne 21, Marion 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
