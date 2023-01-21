GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 38, North Central 28

Alliance 46, Ogallala 43

Arcadia-Loup City 60, Ravenna 17

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Syracuse 24

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Beatrice 58, Ralston 18

Bellevue East 69, Omaha Northwest 32

Bennington 41, Norris 38

Bloomfield 44, CWC 33

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32

Boone Central 51, Ord 47

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Exeter/Milligan 31

Buena Vista 72, Elkhorn South 67

Centura 58, Gibbon 13

Chadron 50, Gering 31

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Twin River 17

Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 18

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17

Cozad 42, Lexington 32

Deshler 61, Harvard 22

Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 41, West Holt 40

Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30

Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31

Fillmore Central 51, Tri County 38

Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33

Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Grand Island Northwest 41

Guardian Angels 61, O'Neill 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47

Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 38

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 65

Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35

Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24

Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43

Loomis 45, Hi-Line 42

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45, Mead 25

Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17

McCool Junction 50, Osceola 32

Milford 56, David City 23

Minden 49, Holdrege 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41

North Platte 57, McCook 52

Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57

Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54

Pender 36, Wisner-Pilger 29

Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52

Ponca 64, Walthill 18

Raymond Central 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39

Seward 52, Aurora 38

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Southeast, Wyo. 55, Mitchell 26

Stuart 53, Santee 51

Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 26

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Silver Lake 38

Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31

Sutherland 33, Kimball 16

Wakefield 65, Tri County Northeast 20

Wausa 49, Winside 34

Waverly 35, Wahoo 34

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24

Wood River 43, Central City 34

Wynot 42, Plainview 34

York 53, Fairbury 15

Yutan 62, Palmyra 34

MAC Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bayard 49, South Platte 42

Leyton 42, Garden County 41

Panhandle Tournament=

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Morrill 30

Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42

RCC Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Omaha Mercy 50, Omaha Roncalli 25

Third Place=

Omaha Gross Catholic 55, South Sioux City 49

SPVA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 66, Chase County 23

Hershey 48, North Platte St. Patrick's 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.

Valentine vs. Broken Bow, ppd.

