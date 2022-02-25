GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 40
Doniphan West 46, Maranatha Academy 19
Great Bend 48, Hays 45
Hugoton 60, Ulysses 7
KC Wyandotte 49, Atchison 24
Lansing 57, KC Turner 6
Maize 51, Newton 26
McPherson 57, Circle 26
Parsons 45, Fort Scott 32
Spring Hill 53, Ottawa 24
Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 21
Sub-State=
Class 1A Division 1=
Burrton=
First Round=
Burrton 44, Fairfield 41
Macksville 43, Goessel 39
St. John 50, Canton-Galva 14
Clyde-Clifton=
First Round=
BV Randolph 44, Lincoln 30
Washington County 55, Solomon 18
Frankfort=
First Round=
Frankfort 42, Onaga 20
Troy 47, Cair Paravel 33
Jetmore-Hodgeman County=
First Round=
Kinsley 49, Wichita County 18
La Crosse 46, Quinter 37
Montezuma-South Gray=
First Round=
Kiowa County 48, Satanta 13
Meade 55, South Gray 44
Spearville 60, Minneola 44
Olpe=
First Round=
Burlingame 57, Oswego 29
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 48, Crest 25
Olpe 36, Marmaton Valley 35
Sylvan-Lucas Unified=
First Round=
Oberlin-Decatur 43, Lakeside 32
Rawlins County 51, Victoria 46
Sylvan-Lucas 47, Stockton 31
Udall=
First Round=
Oxford 47, Udall 32
Wichita Classical 49, Burden Central 35
Class 1A Division 2=
Axtell=
First Round=
Wakefield 47, Southern Cloud 17
Wetmore 53, Axtell 48
Beloit=
First Round=
Pike Valley 51, Northern Valley 41
Thunder Ridge 44, Natoma 30
Caldwell=
First Round=
Argonia 64, Caldwell 14
South Barber 43, Central Christian 34
Central Plains=
First Round=
Wilson 42, Otis-Bison 36
Fowler=
First Round=
Bucklin 67, Moscow 36
Ingalls 64, Fowler 21
Rolla 30, Deerfield 26
Lebo=
First Round=
Hartford 67, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22
Southern Coffey 42, Chetopa 27
Waverly 61, Altoona-Midway 32
Stafford=
First Round=
Chase 53, Cunningham 27
Wallace County=
First Round=
Dighton 73, Greeley County 57
Wallace County 42, Western Plains-Healy 20
Wheatland-Grinnell 89, Triplains-Brewster 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/