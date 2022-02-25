GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 40

Doniphan West 46, Maranatha Academy 19

Great Bend 48, Hays 45

Hugoton 60, Ulysses 7

KC Wyandotte 49, Atchison 24

Lansing 57, KC Turner 6

Maize 51, Newton 26

McPherson 57, Circle 26

Parsons 45, Fort Scott 32

Spring Hill 53, Ottawa 24

Washburn Rural 61, Highland Park 21

Sub-State=

Class 1A Division 1=

Burrton=

First Round=

Burrton 44, Fairfield 41

Macksville 43, Goessel 39

St. John 50, Canton-Galva 14

Clyde-Clifton=

First Round=

BV Randolph 44, Lincoln 30

Washington County 55, Solomon 18

Frankfort=

First Round=

Frankfort 42, Onaga 20

Troy 47, Cair Paravel 33

Jetmore-Hodgeman County=

First Round=

Kinsley 49, Wichita County 18

La Crosse 46, Quinter 37

Montezuma-South Gray=

First Round=

Kiowa County 48, Satanta 13

Meade 55, South Gray 44

Spearville 60, Minneola 44

Olpe=

First Round=

Burlingame 57, Oswego 29

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 48, Crest 25

Olpe 36, Marmaton Valley 35

Sylvan-Lucas Unified=

First Round=

Oberlin-Decatur 43, Lakeside 32

Rawlins County 51, Victoria 46

Sylvan-Lucas 47, Stockton 31

Udall=

First Round=

Oxford 47, Udall 32

Wichita Classical 49, Burden Central 35

Class 1A Division 2=

Axtell=

First Round=

Wakefield 47, Southern Cloud 17

Wetmore 53, Axtell 48

Beloit=

First Round=

Pike Valley 51, Northern Valley 41

Thunder Ridge 44, Natoma 30

Caldwell=

First Round=

Argonia 64, Caldwell 14

South Barber 43, Central Christian 34

Central Plains=

First Round=

Wilson 42, Otis-Bison 36

Fowler=

First Round=

Bucklin 67, Moscow 36

Ingalls 64, Fowler 21

Rolla 30, Deerfield 26

Lebo=

First Round=

Hartford 67, Marais des Cygnes Valley 22

Southern Coffey 42, Chetopa 27

Waverly 61, Altoona-Midway 32

Stafford=

First Round=

Chase 53, Cunningham 27

Wallace County=

First Round=

Dighton 73, Greeley County 57

Wallace County 42, Western Plains-Healy 20

Wheatland-Grinnell 89, Triplains-Brewster 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you