PREP HOCKEY=
Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
Cambridge-Isanti 13, Becker/Big Lake 0
Chisago Lakes 6, Worthington 5
Dodge County 7, Somerset, Wis. 4
Fairmont 11, Winona Cotter 4
Gentry 8, Greenway 5
Grand Rapids 3, St. Thomas Academy 2
Hermantown 5, Holy Family Catholic 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 6, St. Paul Johnson 2
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Hutchinson 0
Luverne 6, Minnesota River 2
Monticello 5, Princeton 0
Moose Lake Area 2, Ely 2, OT
New Prague 5, Waconia 5, OT
River Lakes 3, Willmar 2
Rock Ridge 2, Proctor 1
Roseau 4, Centennial 4
St. Paul Highland Park 2, St. Paul Academy 0
Waseca 9, Redwood Valley 2
Winona 3, Worthington 2
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Lakes vs. Little Falls, ppd.
