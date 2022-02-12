PREP HOCKEY=

Brainerd 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

Cambridge-Isanti 13, Becker/Big Lake 0

Chisago Lakes 6, Worthington 5

Dodge County 7, Somerset, Wis. 4

Fairmont 11, Winona Cotter 4

Gentry 8, Greenway 5

Grand Rapids 3, St. Thomas Academy 2

Hermantown 5, Holy Family Catholic 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 6, St. Paul Johnson 2

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 8, Hutchinson 0

Luverne 6, Minnesota River 2

Monticello 5, Princeton 0

Moose Lake Area 2, Ely 2, OT

New Prague 5, Waconia 5, OT

River Lakes 3, Willmar 2

Rock Ridge 2, Proctor 1

Roseau 4, Centennial 4

St. Paul Highland Park 2, St. Paul Academy 0

Waseca 9, Redwood Valley 2

Winona 3, Worthington 2

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Lakes vs. Little Falls, ppd.

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

