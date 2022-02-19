GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cheyenne East 71, Cheyenne South 28

Cody 54, Casper Natrona 34

Douglas 63, Buffalo 40

Encampment 39, Rock River 31

Hanna-Elk Mountain 53, Guernsey-Sunrise 21

Lander 55, Worland 23

Laramie 56, Cheyenne Central 40

Lingle-Fort Laramie 26, Glenrock 21

Little Snake River 47, Saratoga 34

Lyman 55, Powell 32

Midwest 55, Dubois 19

Moorcroft 53, Sundance 38

Mountain View 37, Lovell 32, OT

Newcastle 72, Thermopolis 49

Pine Bluffs 60, Lusk 28

Pinedale 78, Kemmerer 37

Rawlins 37, Burns 35

Riverside 46, Shoshoni 27

Rock Springs 57, Riverton 25

Rocky Mountain 64, Greybull 26

Sheridan 52, Campbell County 35

Star Valley 47, Jackson Hole 32

Thunder Basin 52, Casper Kelly Walsh 35

Torrington 65, Wheatland 40

Upton 50, Hulett 12

Wind River 47, St. Stephens 46

Wright 51, Big Horn 36

Wyoming Indian 41, Big Piney 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you