GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 73, Birch Run 38

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 53, Macomb Lutheran North 28

Bark River-Harris 53, Munising 48

Bedford 59, Monroe 33

Benton Harbor 49, Lansing Waverly 47

Benzie Central 41, Buckley 24

Berkley 66, Troy Athens 49

Big Rapids 61, Fremont 35

Birmingham Seaholm 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 46

Bloomfield Hills Marian 37, Warren Regina 21

Brownstown Woodhaven 40, Taylor 24

Buchanan 50, Berrien Springs 13

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Alanson 31

Byron Center 84, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40

Carney-Nadeau 74, Crystal Falls Forest Park 16

Centreville 53, White Pigeon 28

Chelsea 66, Pinckney 36

Chesaning 36, New Lothrop 30

Clio 35, Ortonville Brandon 23

Coldwater 53, Jackson Lumen Christi 32

Dansville 49, Laingsburg 37

Dearborn 63, Canton 47

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44, Melvindale 14

Detroit University Science 40, Taylor Prep 28

Dexter 66, Ann Arbor Skyline 24

Dollar Bay 57, Bessemer 43

Durand 50, Mount Morris 28

Edwardsburg 71, Three Rivers 29

Escanaba 56, Calumet 50

Evart 50, McBain 45

Ewen-Trout Creek 61, Chassell 16

Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Dearborn Divine Child 43

Fenton 42, Swartz Creek 41

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 46, Grand Blanc 35

Flint Hamady 63, Burton Atherton 20

Flushing 58, Flint Kearsley 17

Garden City 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 13

Gibraltar Carlson 43, Dearborn Edsel Ford 34

Goodrich 55, Owosso 45

Grand Haven 38, Jenison 28

Grand Rapids South Christian 52, Cedar Springs 22

Grand Rapids West Catholic 72, Spring Lake 39

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 28, St. Mary's Prep 20

Harper Woods 48, Farmington 46

Hemlock 55, Carrollton 38

Holland Black River 30, West Michigan Aviation 15

Hudsonville Unity Christian 40, Coopersville 27

Ionia 39, Eaton Rapids 25

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Lake Linden-Hubbell 29

Jackson Northwest 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 38

Kalamazoo Christian 59, Delton Kellogg 25

Lake City 36, Leroy Pine River 35

Lake Orion 51, Rochester Adams 31

Lansing Catholic 28, Lansing Sexton 13

Lawton 39, Constantine 27

Lincoln-Alcona 51, AuGres-Sims 4

Linden 66, Holly 19

Lowell 68, Greenville 34

Macomb Dakota 57, Utica Eisenhower 37

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 64, Clarkston 56

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 61, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41

Manchester 58, Hanover-Horton 49

Manton 44, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 41

Maple City Glen Lake 53, Leland 24

Maplewood Baptist 44, Newberry 28

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 33, Waterford Our Lady 32

Martin 42, Coloma 31

Mattawan 64, Portage Northern 34

Mendon 38, Marcellus 28

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 48, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 31

Midland Bullock Creek 45, Ithaca 25

Morley-Stanwood 49, Holton 24

Muskegon Mona Shores 67, Wyoming 18

Newaygo 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 10

Niagara, Wis. 48, Norway 18

Niles Brandywine 51, New Buffalo 12

Oakridge High School 32, Shelby 27

Otsego 53, Vicksburg 41

Ovid-Elsie 45, Byron 21

Portland 53, Charlotte 32

Remus Chippewa Hills 38, Howard City Tri-County 37

Rochester 40, North Farmington 24

Roscommon 47, Beal City 38

Saginaw Heritage 67, Flint Powers 49

Saginaw Nouvel 51, Millington 40

Saginaw Swan Valley 46, Essexville Garber 31

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 42, St. Louis 16

Schoolcraft 54, Galesburg-Augusta 10

St. Joseph 37, Battle Creek Central 32

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 40, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 9

Standish-Sterling 57, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 39

Sturgis 57, Dowagiac Union 40

Tecumseh 62, Adrian 22

Traverse City Central 38, Alpena 30

Trenton 44, Allen Park 40

Westwood 53, Ishpeming 43

Wolverine 59, Vanderbilt 30

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 89, Imlay City 57

Zion Christian 37, Kent City Algoma Christian 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charlton Heston vs. Fairview, ppd.

Corunna vs. Lake Fenton, ppd.

Flint International vs. Flint Beecher, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.

Waterford Mott vs. Milford, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

