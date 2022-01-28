GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 73, Birch Run 38
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 53, Macomb Lutheran North 28
Bark River-Harris 53, Munising 48
Bedford 59, Monroe 33
Benton Harbor 49, Lansing Waverly 47
Benzie Central 41, Buckley 24
Berkley 66, Troy Athens 49
Big Rapids 61, Fremont 35
Birmingham Seaholm 59, Auburn Hills Avondale 46
Bloomfield Hills Marian 37, Warren Regina 21
Brownstown Woodhaven 40, Taylor 24
Buchanan 50, Berrien Springs 13
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 61, Alanson 31
Byron Center 84, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40
Carney-Nadeau 74, Crystal Falls Forest Park 16
Centreville 53, White Pigeon 28
Chelsea 66, Pinckney 36
Chesaning 36, New Lothrop 30
Clio 35, Ortonville Brandon 23
Coldwater 53, Jackson Lumen Christi 32
Dansville 49, Laingsburg 37
Dearborn 63, Canton 47
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 44, Melvindale 14
Detroit University Science 40, Taylor Prep 28
Dexter 66, Ann Arbor Skyline 24
Dollar Bay 57, Bessemer 43
Durand 50, Mount Morris 28
Edwardsburg 71, Three Rivers 29
Escanaba 56, Calumet 50
Evart 50, McBain 45
Ewen-Trout Creek 61, Chassell 16
Farmington Hills Mercy 46, Dearborn Divine Child 43
Fenton 42, Swartz Creek 41
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 46, Grand Blanc 35
Flint Hamady 63, Burton Atherton 20
Flushing 58, Flint Kearsley 17
Garden City 43, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 13
Gibraltar Carlson 43, Dearborn Edsel Ford 34
Goodrich 55, Owosso 45
Grand Haven 38, Jenison 28
Grand Rapids South Christian 52, Cedar Springs 22
Grand Rapids West Catholic 72, Spring Lake 39
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 28, St. Mary's Prep 20
Harper Woods 48, Farmington 46
Hemlock 55, Carrollton 38
Holland Black River 30, West Michigan Aviation 15
Hudsonville Unity Christian 40, Coopersville 27
Ionia 39, Eaton Rapids 25
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 51, Lake Linden-Hubbell 29
Jackson Northwest 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 38
Kalamazoo Christian 59, Delton Kellogg 25
Lake City 36, Leroy Pine River 35
Lake Orion 51, Rochester Adams 31
Lansing Catholic 28, Lansing Sexton 13
Lawton 39, Constantine 27
Lincoln-Alcona 51, AuGres-Sims 4
Linden 66, Holly 19
Lowell 68, Greenville 34
Macomb Dakota 57, Utica Eisenhower 37
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 64, Clarkston 56
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 61, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 41
Manchester 58, Hanover-Horton 49
Manton 44, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 41
Maple City Glen Lake 53, Leland 24
Maplewood Baptist 44, Newberry 28
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 33, Waterford Our Lady 32
Martin 42, Coloma 31
Mattawan 64, Portage Northern 34
Mendon 38, Marcellus 28
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 48, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 31
Midland Bullock Creek 45, Ithaca 25
Morley-Stanwood 49, Holton 24
Muskegon Mona Shores 67, Wyoming 18
Newaygo 57, Stanton Central Montcalm 10
Niagara, Wis. 48, Norway 18
Niles Brandywine 51, New Buffalo 12
Oakridge High School 32, Shelby 27
Otsego 53, Vicksburg 41
Ovid-Elsie 45, Byron 21
Portland 53, Charlotte 32
Remus Chippewa Hills 38, Howard City Tri-County 37
Rochester 40, North Farmington 24
Roscommon 47, Beal City 38
Saginaw Heritage 67, Flint Powers 49
Saginaw Nouvel 51, Millington 40
Saginaw Swan Valley 46, Essexville Garber 31
Saginaw Valley Lutheran 42, St. Louis 16
Schoolcraft 54, Galesburg-Augusta 10
St. Joseph 37, Battle Creek Central 32
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 40, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 9
Standish-Sterling 57, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 39
Sturgis 57, Dowagiac Union 40
Tecumseh 62, Adrian 22
Traverse City Central 38, Alpena 30
Trenton 44, Allen Park 40
Westwood 53, Ishpeming 43
Wolverine 59, Vanderbilt 30
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 89, Imlay City 57
Zion Christian 37, Kent City Algoma Christian 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charlton Heston vs. Fairview, ppd.
Corunna vs. Lake Fenton, ppd.
Flint International vs. Flint Beecher, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.
Waterford Mott vs. Milford, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/