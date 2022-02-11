GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 61, Cedar Springs 36

Alma 40, Bay City John Glenn 36

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48, Macomb Lutheran North 34

Ann Arbor Pioneer 46, Bedford 37

Battle Creek Lakeview 69, Stevensville Lakeshore 40

Belleville 53, Livonia Franklin 47

Big Rapids 43, Stanton Central Montcalm 30

Birch Run 37, Bridgeport 31, OT

Birmingham Groves 41, Royal Oak 31

Bloomingdale 36, Marcellus 31

Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Southgate Anderson 15

Byron Center 57, Greenville 29

Calhoun Christian 57, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 14

Canton 35, Plymouth 33

Canton Prep 58, Detroit Jalen Rose 30

Cassopolis 61, Bangor 21

Central Lake 57, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41

Chelsea 58, Pinckney 11

Chesaning 56, Byron 32

Climax-Scotts 44, Battle Creek St. Philip 24

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 54, Mackinac Island 36

Corunna 56, Clio 37

Dearborn 54, Westland John Glenn 35

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 36, Redford Union 24

Delton Kellogg 49, Parchment 34

Detroit University Prep 50, River Rouge 36

Dexter 74, Ann Arbor Huron 29

Dowagiac Union 49, Niles 45

Durand 58, Ovid-Elsie 36

East Kentwood 63, Grandville 44

Edwardsburg 83, Vicksburg 31

Ellsworth 33, Boyne Falls 29

Farmington 60, Auburn Hills Avondale 45

Fenton 54, Flint Kearsley 26

Ferndale University 50, Ferndale 7

Florence, Wis. 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 29

Flushing 50, Holly 13

Fowler 54, Laingsburg 21

Frankenmuth 65, Saginaw Swan Valley 37

Frankfort 41, Benzie Central 37

Freeland 56, Essexville Garber 23

Fruitport 44, Coopersville 38

Fruitport Calvary Christian 55, Wyoming Lee 15

Garden City 48, Melvindale 27

Gaylord St. Mary 67, Oscoda 53

Gibraltar Carlson 59, Lincoln Park 12

Gobles 50, Martin 29

Goodrich 65, Ortonville Brandon 32

Grand Blanc 60, Davison 47

Grand Haven 32, Caledonia 25

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 71, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 31, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 25

Grand Rapids South Christian 51, Wayland Union 38

Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Allendale 19

Grandville Calvin Christian 58, Wyoming Godwin Heights 40

Hamtramck 70, Ecorse 26

Harper Woods 71, Pontiac 22

Hartland 45, Brighton 41

Hastings 49, Jackson Lumen Christi 17

Hemlock 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 33

Holland 64, Grand Rapids Union 36

Holland Christian 55, Spring Lake 25

Holton 53, Lakeview 26

Howard City Tri-County 59, Grant 50

Howell 60, Novi 42

Hudsonville 72, Rockford 62

Hudsonville Unity Christian 56, Hamilton 50

Indian River-Inland Lakes 71, Onaway 55

Ionia 48, Charlotte 41

Jackson 46, Ypsilanti 34

Jackson Northwest 61, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25

Jenison 48, Holland West Ottawa 40

Kalamazoo Central 87, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 41

Kent City 74, Hesperia 46

L'Anse 41, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 36

Lake City 37, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35

Lake Fenton 69, Owosso 25

Lake Orion 32, Bloomfield Hills 15

Lansing Catholic 59, Eaton Rapids 30

Lansing Christian 46, Perry 38

Lawton 47, Fennville 18

Lenawee Christian 63, Burton Genesee Christian 31

Linden 59, Swartz Creek 37

Livingston Christian 42, Oakdale 16

Lowell 63, Grand Rapids Northview 31

Ludington 56, Muskegon Orchard View 14

Manistee Catholic Central 72, Walkerville 45

Manton 52, Roscommon 33

Mendon 43, Centreville 35

Midland Calvary Baptist 49, Rochester Hills Christian School 41

Midland Dow 68, Bay City Western 38

Millington 46, Ithaca 40

Monroe 69, Ypsilanti Lincoln 39

Montague 48, Shelby 20

Montrose 37, Mount Morris 33

Morley-Stanwood 67, White Cloud 32

Mount Pleasant 56, Saginaw 45

Muskegon Mona Shores 54, Zeeland East 33

New Lothrop 54, Otisville Lakeville 25

Newaygo 62, Fremont 19

North Farmington 47, Rochester Adams 32

Onekama 42, Leland 33

Otsego 54, Plainwell 33

Owendale-Gagetown 32, Caseville 24

Parma Western 75, Battle Creek Pennfield 32

Petoskey 43, Alpena 38

Plymouth Christian 64, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 32

Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 35

Richland Gull Lake 49, Battle Creek Central 44

Romulus 73, Redford Thurston 16

Saginaw Heritage 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 37

Saginaw Nouvel 55, Midland Bullock Creek 45

Saline 82, Ann Arbor Skyline 30

Sault Ste Marie 72, Brimley 35

Schoolcraft 59, Kalamazoo Christian 39

South Haven 42, Berrien Springs 27

South Lyon 44, Waterford Mott 20

South Lyon East 59, Walled Lake Western 11

St. Charles 63, Blanchard Montabella 14

St. Joseph 38, Mattawan 34

St. Louis 47, Carrollton 46

Standish-Sterling 60, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45

Sterling Heights 38, Warren Woods Tower 32

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 40, Lutheran Westland 31

Sturgis 39, Three Rivers 38

Taylor 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24

Tecumseh 66, Adrian 14

Traverse City Central 49, Cadillac 44

Walled Lake Northern 60, Waterford Kettering 35

Watervliet 61, Coloma 39

Westwood 61, Manistique 37

Whitmore Lake 34, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 12

Williamston 37, Haslett 33

Wolverine 52, Alanson 9

Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Trenton 37

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 44, Holland Black River 16

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 44, Zion Christian 40, OT

Zeeland West 54, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Calumet vs. Escanaba, ccd.

Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. West Michigan Aviation, ccd.

Grand River Prep vs. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

