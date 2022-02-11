GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 61, Cedar Springs 36
Alma 40, Bay City John Glenn 36
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48, Macomb Lutheran North 34
Ann Arbor Pioneer 46, Bedford 37
Battle Creek Lakeview 69, Stevensville Lakeshore 40
Belleville 53, Livonia Franklin 47
Big Rapids 43, Stanton Central Montcalm 30
Birch Run 37, Bridgeport 31, OT
Birmingham Groves 41, Royal Oak 31
Bloomingdale 36, Marcellus 31
Brownstown Woodhaven 51, Southgate Anderson 15
Byron Center 57, Greenville 29
Calhoun Christian 57, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 14
Canton 35, Plymouth 33
Canton Prep 58, Detroit Jalen Rose 30
Cassopolis 61, Bangor 21
Central Lake 57, Johannesburg-Lewiston 41
Chelsea 58, Pinckney 11
Chesaning 56, Byron 32
Climax-Scotts 44, Battle Creek St. Philip 24
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 54, Mackinac Island 36
Corunna 56, Clio 37
Dearborn 54, Westland John Glenn 35
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 36, Redford Union 24
Delton Kellogg 49, Parchment 34
Detroit University Prep 50, River Rouge 36
Dexter 74, Ann Arbor Huron 29
Dowagiac Union 49, Niles 45
Durand 58, Ovid-Elsie 36
East Kentwood 63, Grandville 44
Edwardsburg 83, Vicksburg 31
Ellsworth 33, Boyne Falls 29
Farmington 60, Auburn Hills Avondale 45
Fenton 54, Flint Kearsley 26
Ferndale University 50, Ferndale 7
Florence, Wis. 51, Crystal Falls Forest Park 29
Flushing 50, Holly 13
Fowler 54, Laingsburg 21
Frankenmuth 65, Saginaw Swan Valley 37
Frankfort 41, Benzie Central 37
Freeland 56, Essexville Garber 23
Fruitport 44, Coopersville 38
Fruitport Calvary Christian 55, Wyoming Lee 15
Garden City 48, Melvindale 27
Gaylord St. Mary 67, Oscoda 53
Gibraltar Carlson 59, Lincoln Park 12
Gobles 50, Martin 29
Goodrich 65, Ortonville Brandon 32
Grand Blanc 60, Davison 47
Grand Haven 32, Caledonia 25
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 71, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 27
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 57, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 42
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 31, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 25
Grand Rapids South Christian 51, Wayland Union 38
Grand Rapids West Catholic 71, Allendale 19
Grandville Calvin Christian 58, Wyoming Godwin Heights 40
Hamtramck 70, Ecorse 26
Harper Woods 71, Pontiac 22
Hartland 45, Brighton 41
Hastings 49, Jackson Lumen Christi 17
Hemlock 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 33
Holland 64, Grand Rapids Union 36
Holland Christian 55, Spring Lake 25
Holton 53, Lakeview 26
Howard City Tri-County 59, Grant 50
Howell 60, Novi 42
Hudsonville 72, Rockford 62
Hudsonville Unity Christian 56, Hamilton 50
Indian River-Inland Lakes 71, Onaway 55
Ionia 48, Charlotte 41
Jackson 46, Ypsilanti 34
Jackson Northwest 61, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25
Jenison 48, Holland West Ottawa 40
Kalamazoo Central 87, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 41
Kent City 74, Hesperia 46
L'Anse 41, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 36
Lake City 37, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35
Lake Fenton 69, Owosso 25
Lake Orion 32, Bloomfield Hills 15
Lansing Catholic 59, Eaton Rapids 30
Lansing Christian 46, Perry 38
Lawton 47, Fennville 18
Lenawee Christian 63, Burton Genesee Christian 31
Linden 59, Swartz Creek 37
Livingston Christian 42, Oakdale 16
Lowell 63, Grand Rapids Northview 31
Ludington 56, Muskegon Orchard View 14
Manistee Catholic Central 72, Walkerville 45
Manton 52, Roscommon 33
Mendon 43, Centreville 35
Midland Calvary Baptist 49, Rochester Hills Christian School 41
Midland Dow 68, Bay City Western 38
Millington 46, Ithaca 40
Monroe 69, Ypsilanti Lincoln 39
Montague 48, Shelby 20
Montrose 37, Mount Morris 33
Morley-Stanwood 67, White Cloud 32
Mount Pleasant 56, Saginaw 45
Muskegon Mona Shores 54, Zeeland East 33
New Lothrop 54, Otisville Lakeville 25
Newaygo 62, Fremont 19
North Farmington 47, Rochester Adams 32
Onekama 42, Leland 33
Otsego 54, Plainwell 33
Owendale-Gagetown 32, Caseville 24
Parma Western 75, Battle Creek Pennfield 32
Petoskey 43, Alpena 38
Plymouth Christian 64, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 32
Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 35
Richland Gull Lake 49, Battle Creek Central 44
Romulus 73, Redford Thurston 16
Saginaw Heritage 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 37
Saginaw Nouvel 55, Midland Bullock Creek 45
Saline 82, Ann Arbor Skyline 30
Sault Ste Marie 72, Brimley 35
Schoolcraft 59, Kalamazoo Christian 39
South Haven 42, Berrien Springs 27
South Lyon 44, Waterford Mott 20
South Lyon East 59, Walled Lake Western 11
St. Charles 63, Blanchard Montabella 14
St. Joseph 38, Mattawan 34
St. Louis 47, Carrollton 46
Standish-Sterling 60, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 45
Sterling Heights 38, Warren Woods Tower 32
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 40, Lutheran Westland 31
Sturgis 39, Three Rivers 38
Taylor 49, Dearborn Edsel Ford 24
Tecumseh 66, Adrian 14
Traverse City Central 49, Cadillac 44
Walled Lake Northern 60, Waterford Kettering 35
Watervliet 61, Coloma 39
Westwood 61, Manistique 37
Whitmore Lake 34, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 12
Williamston 37, Haslett 33
Wolverine 52, Alanson 9
Wyandotte Roosevelt 39, Trenton 37
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 44, Holland Black River 16
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 44, Zion Christian 40, OT
Zeeland West 54, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Calumet vs. Escanaba, ccd.
Grand Rapids Wellspring vs. West Michigan Aviation, ccd.
Grand River Prep vs. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, ccd.
