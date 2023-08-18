PREP FOOTBALL=
Bottineau 36, Carrington 34
Bowman County 54, Kenmare-Bowbells 0
Center-Stanton 59, Warwick 0
Dickinson Trinity 30, Des Lacs-Burlington 10
Drake/Anamoose 48, Hazen 8
Fargo North 42, West Fargo Horace 0
Four Winds 42, Larimore 12
Grand Forks Central 30, Watford City 6
Grand Forks Red River 24, Williston 20
Hatton-Northwood 28, Griggs/Midkota 8
Hillsboro/Central Valley 25, May-Port CG 0
Kindred 21, Central Cass 0
LaMoure/L-M 39, Sargent County 22
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 67, St. John 14
Maple River 46, Enderlin 6
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 48, Ray/Powers Lake 0
Southern McLean 30, South Prairie 22
Surrey 34, Tioga 30
Velva 48, Hazen 8
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 64, Central McLean 40
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 54, Richland 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
