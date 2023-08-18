PREP FOOTBALL=

Bottineau 36, Carrington 34

Bowman County 54, Kenmare-Bowbells 0

Center-Stanton 59, Warwick 0

Dickinson Trinity 30, Des Lacs-Burlington 10

Drake/Anamoose 48, Hazen 8

Fargo North 42, West Fargo Horace 0

Four Winds 42, Larimore 12

Grand Forks Central 30, Watford City 6

Grand Forks Red River 24, Williston 20

Hatton-Northwood 28, Griggs/Midkota 8

Hillsboro/Central Valley 25, May-Port CG 0

Kindred 21, Central Cass 0

LaMoure/L-M 39, Sargent County 22

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 67, St. John 14

Maple River 46, Enderlin 6

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 48, Ray/Powers Lake 0

Southern McLean 30, South Prairie 22

Surrey 34, Tioga 30

Velva 48, Hazen 8

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 64, Central McLean 40

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 54, Richland 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

