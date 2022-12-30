GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Central, S.D. 44, Worthington 37
Adrian/Ellsworth 68, Ortonville 34
Albany 64, Pine City 48
Alexandria 54, Mahtomedi 47
Anoka 55, Orono 40
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, South Ridge 52
Bemidji 64, Tartan 49
Breckenridge 62, Rothsay 59
Buffalo 68, West Fargo Horace, N.D. 51
Cambridge-Isanti 55, Bloomington Jefferson 44
Coon Rapids 60, Minneapolis Washburn 56
Crosby-Ironton 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 69
Duluth Marshall 53, Royalton 49
East Grand Forks 75, Kittson County Central 52
Hawley 53, Rockford 35
Hill-Murray 53, Hutchinson 46
Holdingford 70, Big Lake 34
Kasson-Mantorville 84, Chatfield 59
Lake City 53, Bloomington Kennedy 36
Lakeview 44, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41
Lakeville North 67, Owatonna 41
LeSueur-Henderson 71, Mankato Loyola 46
Litchfield 68, Concordia Academy 33
MACCRAY 56, Yellow Medicine East 39
Mandan, N.D. 73, Holy Family Catholic 59
Melrose 55, Moose Lake/Willow River 31
Minnehaha Academy 61, Lakeville South 55
Minnetonka 55, Becker 50
North St. Paul 57, Fridley 44
Pequot Lakes 51, Montevideo 46
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Luther, Wis. 45
Prairie du Chien, Wis. 57, Winona Cotter 32
Providence Academy 74, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 42
Randolph 68, Mabel-Canton 37
Rochester Lourdes 44, Farmington 29
Rochester Mayo 69, Byron 49
Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Proctor 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 35, Moorhead 26
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 38
St. Michael-Albertville 54, Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 45
St. Paul Como Park 66, Simley 36
Stewartville 90, New Richland-H-E-G 65
Stillwater 72, Blaine 42
Totino-Grace 72, Rochester John Marshall 41
Tri-City United 54, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61
Wayzata 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 29
White Bear Lake 41, Rochester Century 32
