GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Central, S.D. 44, Worthington 37

Adrian/Ellsworth 68, Ortonville 34

Albany 64, Pine City 48

Alexandria 54, Mahtomedi 47

Anoka 55, Orono 40

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, South Ridge 52

Bemidji 64, Tartan 49

Breckenridge 62, Rothsay 59

Buffalo 68, West Fargo Horace, N.D. 51

Cambridge-Isanti 55, Bloomington Jefferson 44

Coon Rapids 60, Minneapolis Washburn 56

Crosby-Ironton 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 69

Duluth Marshall 53, Royalton 49

East Grand Forks 75, Kittson County Central 52

Hawley 53, Rockford 35

Hill-Murray 53, Hutchinson 46

Holdingford 70, Big Lake 34

Kasson-Mantorville 84, Chatfield 59

Lake City 53, Bloomington Kennedy 36

Lakeview 44, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 41

Lakeville North 67, Owatonna 41

LeSueur-Henderson 71, Mankato Loyola 46

Litchfield 68, Concordia Academy 33

MACCRAY 56, Yellow Medicine East 39

Mandan, N.D. 73, Holy Family Catholic 59

Melrose 55, Moose Lake/Willow River 31

Minnehaha Academy 61, Lakeville South 55

Minnetonka 55, Becker 50

North St. Paul 57, Fridley 44

Pequot Lakes 51, Montevideo 46

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Luther, Wis. 45

Prairie du Chien, Wis. 57, Winona Cotter 32

Providence Academy 74, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 42

Randolph 68, Mabel-Canton 37

Rochester Lourdes 44, Farmington 29

Rochester Mayo 69, Byron 49

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Proctor 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 35, Moorhead 26

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 38

St. Michael-Albertville 54, Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D. 45

St. Michael-Albertville 54, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, S.D. 45

St. Paul Como Park 66, Simley 36

Stewartville 90, New Richland-H-E-G 65

Stillwater 72, Blaine 42

Totino-Grace 72, Rochester John Marshall 41

Tri-City United 54, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61

Wayzata 62, Robbinsdale Armstrong 29

White Bear Lake 41, Rochester Century 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

