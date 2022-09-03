PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta 28, Maple Mountain 19
American Fork 13, Rigby, Idaho 7
Beaver 44, Summit Academy 7
Bonneville 27, Mountain Crest 0
Bountiful 16, Skyline 14
Box Elder 29, Bear River 13
Brighton 49, Highland 7
Canyon View 13, Millard 7
Corner Canyon 47, West Jordan 14
Crimson Cliffs 21, Desert Hills 14
Davis 26, Layton 23
East 21, Park City 14
Emery 20, Union 18
Enterprise 20, North Summit 7
Fremont 34, Clearfield 0
Grantsville 42, North Sanpete 6
Gunnison Valley 41, Parowan 27
Herriman 14, Westlake 3
Hurricane 21, Pine View 13
Jordan 15, Evanston, Wyo. 14
Juab 55, Delta 21
Juan Diego Catholic 34, Manti 32
Judge Memorial 41, Grand County 26
Kanab 34, Duchesne 27
Kearns 45, Taylorsville 7
Lehi 59, Copper Hills 0
Mancos, Colo. 52, Monticello 13
Morgan 24, Green Canyon 0
Mountain Ridge 13, Sky View 3
North Sevier 45, Carbon 24
Northridge 48, Cottonwood 17
Olympus 56, Murray 0
Payson 26, Cedar Valley 23
Pleasant Grove 49, Wasatch 20
Provo 35, Viewmont 28
Rich County 43, Water Canyon 6
Richfield 35, Ogden 7
Ridgeline 21, Minico, Idaho 20
Riverton 22, Springville 15
Roy 41, Hunter 6
San Juan Blanding 55, Milford 10
Skyridge 54, Orem 7
Snow Canyon 20, Cedar City 17
South Sevier 49, American Leadership 0
South Summit 37, Ben Lomond 3
Stansbury 48, Uintah 8
Syracuse 45, Salem Hills 14
Timpanogos 42, Mountain View 11
Timpview 49, Bingham 30
Tooele 47, Hillcrest 6
West 55, Cyprus 8
West Side, Idaho 12, Layton Christian Academy 0
Woods Cross 45, Logan 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.