BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 2=
Championship=
Minnetonka 73, Chanhassen 69
Section 5=
Championship=
Park Center 62, Osseo 52
Section 8=
Championship=
Buffalo 82, Moorhead 65
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Championship=
Stewartville 55, Winona 48
Class AA=
Section 7=
Championship=
Pequot Lakes 77, Esko 59
Class A=
Section 2=
Championship=
Mankato Loyola 63, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57
Section 4=
Championship=
New Life Academy 71, Legacy Christian 52
Section 7=
Championship=
Cherry 85, Deer River 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
