BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 2=

Championship=

Minnetonka 73, Chanhassen 69

Section 5=

Championship=

Park Center 62, Osseo 52

Section 8=

Championship=

Buffalo 82, Moorhead 65

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Championship=

Stewartville 55, Winona 48

Class AA=

Section 7=

Championship=

Pequot Lakes 77, Esko 59

Class A=

Section 2=

Championship=

Mankato Loyola 63, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57

Section 4=

Championship=

New Life Academy 71, Legacy Christian 52

Section 7=

Championship=

Cherry 85, Deer River 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

