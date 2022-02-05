BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Borah 55, Centennial 51

Camas County 41, Glenns Ferry 35

Declo 54, Wendell 51

Firth 49, N. Fremont 42

Highland 57, Rigby 51

Hillcrest 64, Madison 57

Kamiah 48, Logos 42

Lapwai 93, Genesee 34

Liberty Charter 53, Centennial 15

Marsh Valley 59, Sugar-Salem 41

Marsing 52, Vision Charter 31

McCall-Donnelly 65, Fruitland 43

Melba 64, Ambrose 57

Mountain View 55, Kuna 28

Nampa Christian 52, Compass Public Charter School 34

Orofino 53, Deary 24

Owyhee 69, Capital 34

Richfield 65, Grace Lutheran 34

Rimrock 64, Riverstone International School 42

Soda Springs 51, Valley 35

Teton 56, South Fremont 43

Thunder Ridge 65, Idaho Falls 58

Timberline 37, Skyview 35

Victory Charter 57, Greenleaf 17

W. Jefferson 57, Salmon 47

Weiser 57, Parma 52

West Side 53, Bear Lake 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

