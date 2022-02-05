BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Borah 55, Centennial 51
Camas County 41, Glenns Ferry 35
Declo 54, Wendell 51
Firth 49, N. Fremont 42
Highland 57, Rigby 51
Hillcrest 64, Madison 57
Kamiah 48, Logos 42
Lapwai 93, Genesee 34
Liberty Charter 53, Centennial 15
Marsh Valley 59, Sugar-Salem 41
Marsing 52, Vision Charter 31
McCall-Donnelly 65, Fruitland 43
Melba 64, Ambrose 57
Mountain View 55, Kuna 28
Nampa Christian 52, Compass Public Charter School 34
Orofino 53, Deary 24
Owyhee 69, Capital 34
Richfield 65, Grace Lutheran 34
Rimrock 64, Riverstone International School 42
Soda Springs 51, Valley 35
Teton 56, South Fremont 43
Thunder Ridge 65, Idaho Falls 58
Timberline 37, Skyview 35
Victory Charter 57, Greenleaf 17
W. Jefferson 57, Salmon 47
Weiser 57, Parma 52
West Side 53, Bear Lake 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/