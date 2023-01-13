BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 82, Concord 55
Bishop Guertin 65, Manchester Memorial 48
Bow 45, Milford 43
Coe-Brown 52, Lebanon 42
Colebrook 60, Sunapee 42
ConVal 56, Merrimack Valley 55
Conant 42, Fall Mountain 35
Groveton 51, Newmarket 46
Holy Family 66, Lin-Wood 60
Kennett 53, Oyster River 50
Kingswood 66, Plymouth Regional 53
Laconia 62, John Stark 25
Littleton 78, Epping 52
Manchester West 65, Hanover 35
Moultonborough 44, Wilton-Lyndeborough 41
Nashua North 72, Goffstown 32
Nashua South 74, Timberlane 47
Newport 79, Hillsboro-Deering 51
Pembroke Academy 65, Hollis/Brookline 42
Pinkerton 48, Keene 40
Pittsfield 29, Lisbon 15
Portsmouth 52, Merrimack 48
Salem 83, Londonderry 70
Souhegan 61, Pelham 57
Trinity 57, Spaulding 42
Winnacunnet 60, Dover 58
Woodsville 67, Mascenic Regional 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.