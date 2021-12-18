GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 63, Cascade 27

Baker 45, Carter County 42

Big Timber 55, Townsend 28

Billings West 55, Helena Capital 27

Bridger 53, Broadview-Lavina 35

Browning 50, Columbia Falls 49

Butte 49, Belgrade 41

Charlo 40, St. Regis 25

Chinook 52, Big Sandy 36

Circle 40, Richey-Lambert 26

Conrad 59, Shelby 39

Culbertson 61, Bainville 31

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34, Winnett-Grass Range 33

Drummond 36, Deer Lodge 34

Ennis 54, Sheridan 22

Fort Benton 57, Turner 27

Gardiner 50, Lone Peak 39

Geraldine/Highwood 50, Great Falls Central 36

Havre 54, Glendive 21

Heart Butte 57, Valier 52

Helena 51, Billings Senior 49

Hot Springs 59, Two Eagle River 34

Jefferson (Boulder) 62, Anaconda 47

Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 19

Kalispell Flathead 53, Gallatin 25

Laurel 66, Livingston 19

Malta 61, Harlem 36

Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 38

Missoula Loyola 81, Arlee 20

Mon-Dak, N.D. 43, Scobey 20

North Star 53, Hays-Lodgepole 49

Plenty Coups 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 31

Plentywood 62, Brockton 16

Red Lodge 64, Forsyth 44

Roberts 42, Fromberg 22

Roy-Winifred 45, Belt 42, OT

Savage 49, Fairview 19

Seeley-Swan 65, Lincoln 21

Shepherd 61, Roundup 19

Shields Valley 45, West Yellowstone 29

Sunburst 32, Dutton-Brady 20

Thompson Falls 76, Plains 24

Twin Bridges 60, Lima 19

Whitefish 33, Corvallis 29

Wibaux 53, Terry 12

Wolf Point 68, Poplar 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

