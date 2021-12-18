GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear River 47, Snow Canyon 45

Box Elder 53, Skyline 50

Bryce Valley 38, Tintic 9

Canyon View 49, Union 45, OT

Cedar City 49, Tooele 21

Cedar Valley 64, Park City 37

Dove Creek, Colo. 54, Monticello 12

Green Canyon 61, Pine View 33

Hurricane 62, Logan 20

Lehi 81, Salem Hills 42

Maple Mountain 49, Mountain View 46

Mountain Crest 62, Dixie 37

Olympus 50, Bountiful 48

Ridgeline 51, Desert Hills 47

Roy 40, Ben Lomond 25

Syracuse 51, Woods Cross 42

Timpview 69, Spanish Fork 38

Wendover 42, Rowland Hall 22

2A Central Preview=

Beaver 42, North Summit 33

Duchesne 42, Kanab 40

Manti 47, South Sevier 40

Millard 56, South Summit 51

Morgan 50, Carbon 31

North Sevier 48, Enterprise 24

Beetdigger Classic=

Jordan 52, Stansbury 48

Pleasant Grove 57, Wasatch 29

Viewmont 56, Hunter 30

Westlake 31, Springville 19

Corner Canyon Holiday Classic=

Bonneville 50, Herriman 22

Corner Canyon 47, Alta 39

Layton 59, Provo 46

Raymond, Alberta 76, Copper Hills 48

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Riverton, Wyo. 41, Farmington 21

Tarkanian Classic=

Brighton 60, Mojave, Nev. 35

Vanden, Calif. 63, Bingham 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you