PREP FOOTBALL=
Albuquerque High 34, Organ Mountain 17
Artesia 55, Carlsbad 7
Aztec 50, Miyamura 0
Deming 56, Del Norte 6
Elida 50, Carrizozo 0
Goddard 49, Santa Teresa 0
Hobbs 41, Clovis 13
La Cueva 35, Rio Rancho 14
Melrose 52, Legacy 0
Menaul 54, Navajo Pine 0
Moriarty 50, Gallup 0
Pojoaque 34, Navajo Prep 0
Roswell 45, Lovington 18
Thoreau 52, Zuni 0
Tularosa 54, Hot Springs 0
Volcano Vista 24, Las Cruces 7
West Las Vegas 27, Escalante 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
