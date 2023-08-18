PREP FOOTBALL=

Albuquerque High 34, Organ Mountain 17

Artesia 55, Carlsbad 7

Aztec 50, Miyamura 0

Deming 56, Del Norte 6

Elida 50, Carrizozo 0

Goddard 49, Santa Teresa 0

Hobbs 41, Clovis 13

La Cueva 35, Rio Rancho 14

Melrose 52, Legacy 0

Menaul 54, Navajo Pine 0

Moriarty 50, Gallup 0

Pojoaque 34, Navajo Prep 0

Roswell 45, Lovington 18

Thoreau 52, Zuni 0

Tularosa 54, Hot Springs 0

Volcano Vista 24, Las Cruces 7

West Las Vegas 27, Escalante 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

