PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 4A Division I=
State Championship=
China Spring 24, Boerne 21
Class 4A Division II=
State Championship=
Carthage 42, Wimberley 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
