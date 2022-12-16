PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 4A Division I=

State Championship=

China Spring 24, Boerne 21

Class 4A Division II=

State Championship=

Carthage 42, Wimberley 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

